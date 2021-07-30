TFG Labs – Fulfilment Lead Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

TFG Labs – Fulfilment Lead Analyst

What is TFG Labs?

The TFG Labs division is a newly formed business within TFG that is going to disrupt conventional bricks and mortar retailing for both TFG and the South Africa market. At its essence, TFG Labs is about offering our customers the biggest range of products from TFG in the most convenient way of shopping and delivery or collection.

TFG Labs fulfilment’s role is to execute on this to our customers through delivery, collections and returns.

Main Purpose of the role

The TFG Labs-Fulfilment Excellence team is responsible for designing and optimising the TFG Labs-channel network from source to customer including reverse logistics, distribution and warehousing, fulfilment from stores and last mile delivery. The goal of the TFG Labs-Fulfilment team is to achieve best in class efficiency and customer service excellence for all of TFG’s online customers every day.

The purpose of this new role is to own the development and on-going iteration of all data models, long range data planning and analysis and use our data to unearth areas of opportunity for improved efficiency and customer service excellence wherever that opportunity may be.

The successful candidate for this role is passionate about, and will always be led by, the data.

What you can expect in TFG Labs Fulfilment at TFG

The TFG Labs division is breaking new ground for TFG and traditional retail in South Africa.

The TFG Labs-channel fulfilment team is a key area that will deliver this disruption and as part of that, you can expect:

To think about, design and implement creative solutions to hard problems

To work on a variety of new and unsolved problems

To be challenged, everyday

To deliver high quality work at speed

To execute with precision

To be part of a high performance team of professionals

To grow as a person and a professional

To have fun while doing your job

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Determining and designing the models and datasets needed by TFG Labs fulfilment to plan and optimise the TFG Labs fulfilment network today and in 5 years

Finding, cleaning, compiling and storing the datasets needed by TFG Labs fulfilment

Building the tools needed to analyse and optimise our datasets on an on-going basis

Seasonal and growth planning and readiness by modelling and simulating end to end business impacts and bottlenecks

Data modelling and inputs for budget planning cycles

Last mile analysis and optimisation with a special focus on inventory placement within the network to support customer demand

Modelling and optimisation of store stock fulfilment scenario for optimal customer response at lowest cost

Data modelling in support of Fulfilment Centre design and scenario planning

Optimisation problems and scenario modelling and testing as required

Custodian within TFG Labs-fulfilment and advocate across the business for high quality data objects, i.e., master data, inventory, location information, etc.

Being a thought leader in use of data and modelling to solve problems within TFG Labs and wider TFG business

Interfacing with BI, analysts and engineering teams on modelling, analysis and data needs

Assist in data benchmarking across TFG brands and regions as well as external benchmarking

Requirements:



Industrial Engineering / Quantitative Management / Operations Research degree

Post graduate degree – Engineering or statistics (Desirable)

Supply chain related business process knowledge

BI and data analysis

Advance analysis tools – R / Python, etc.

Knowledge of warehousing and logistics (Desirable)

Knowledge of inventory management and optimisation (Desirable)

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

