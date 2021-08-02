Business Analyst and Project Manager

Acting as a bridge between the business and IT and ensuring successful communication of business needs

Monitoring the delivery of all key business requirements

Liaising with all stakeholders throughout the implementation

Requirements gathering

Delivering projects through Agile methodology;

Problem solving and analysis

Defining and managing Solution Scope

Documenting requirements (Business and Functional)

Process and Information Modeling

Interface analysis and design

Agile Analysis and design

Stakeholder management

Use Case management

Testing management

Translating Business requirements to IT

Project Management Skills:

Enforce the Project Management Life Cycle

Business Case Management

Create & manage project plans

Define project schedules, allocate resources and monitor progress

Align project objectives with company goals, and make sure project team is clear on objectives

Deliver and install technology solutions

Help project team with the design and development tasks

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Conova is a financial recruitment agency based in Cape Town. We have clients looking for Senior Business Analysts and Project Managers ideally in the Financial Services/Fund Services or Asset Management industry.

