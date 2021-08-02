Business Analyst and Project Manager

- Acting as a bridge between the business and IT and ensuring successful communication of business needs
- Monitoring the delivery of all key business requirements
-
Liaising with all stakeholders throughout the implementation
-
Requirements gathering
- Delivering projects through Agile methodology;
- Problem solving and analysis
- Defining and managing Solution Scope
- Documenting requirements (Business and Functional)
- Process and Information Modeling
- Interface analysis and design
- Agile Analysis and design
- Stakeholder management
- Use Case management
- Testing management
- Translating Business requirements to IT
Project Management Skills:
- Enforce the Project Management Life Cycle
- Business Case Management
- Create & manage project plans
- Define project schedules, allocate resources and monitor progress
- Align project objectives with company goals, and make sure project team is clear on objectives
- Deliver and install technology solutions
- Help project team with the design and development tasks
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Conova is a financial recruitment agency based in Cape Town. We have clients looking for Senior Business Analysts and Project Managers ideally in the Financial Services/Fund Services or Asset Management industry.