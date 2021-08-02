Business Analyst and Project Manager

Aug 2, 2021

  • Acting as a bridge between the business and IT and ensuring successful communication of business needs
  • Monitoring the delivery of all key business requirements

  • Liaising with all stakeholders throughout the implementation

  • Requirements gathering

  • Delivering projects through Agile methodology;
  • Problem solving and analysis
  • Defining and managing Solution Scope
  • Documenting requirements (Business and Functional)
  • Process and Information Modeling
  • Interface analysis and design
  • Agile Analysis and design
  • Stakeholder management
  • Use Case management
  • Testing management
  • Translating Business requirements to IT

Project Management Skills:

  • Enforce the Project Management Life Cycle
  • Business Case Management
  • Create & manage project plans
  • Define project schedules, allocate resources and monitor progress
  • Align project objectives with company goals, and make sure project team is clear on objectives
  • Deliver and install technology solutions
  • Help project team with the design and development tasks

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Conova is a financial recruitment agency based in Cape Town. We have clients looking for Senior Business Analysts and Project Managers ideally in the Financial Services/Fund Services or Asset Management industry.

