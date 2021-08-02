Data Analyst

The Role: A Data Analyst needed, to support the business intelligence function within the cluster, assisting in maintaining, implementation and improving the data value chain initiatives which are aligned to the associated business processes that aim to grow the crop science [URL Removed] and Experience: Qualifications (Education, skills, experiences):

Any Computer Science / Information Technology Diploma/National diploma or Degree

or

Professional industry certifications in the Data analysis / Data Management / Business intelligence fields

Solid Data Analysis Skills.

Excellent understanding of the entire Data Value chain.

Natural Problem Solver.

Critical attention to detail.

Ability to bridge the gap between Business / Process Requirement??s and data.

Self-Starter attitude and ability to manage deliverables / Expectations.

Clear and Concise Communication skills.

Team Orientated Personality a must.

World Class work ethic.

Essential Experience:

Minimum 2-3 years Data analysis / Data Management or Business intelligence experience.

Minimum 2-3 years exposure to a multi data platform environment.

Minimum 2-3 years engagement with various levels of business

Beneficial:

Good Exposure to SAP BW, Hana, Share point, Excel, Tableau, Python and any cloud Computing technologies

Key Accountabilities: Major tasks and responsibilities:

Collection and rationalization of data across the cluster through various platforms and methodologies.

Quality control of data and master data management.

Reporting Informational outcomes to peers and stakeholder groups / forums.

Working alongside various teams to establish business requirements (Data needs to process optimization)

Defining and deploying new data collection and analysis processes.

KPI Measurement of success:

Delivery of projects / Initiativeson time and in full.

Excellent customer support to the business.

Demonstration of value add either through optimization or opportunity identification in the organization.

Ability to deliver innovation, data insights and digital transformation to the organization.

Personality and Attributes: Character traits:

