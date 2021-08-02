Developer C#

Requirement:
- 3-5 Years experienced in C#.
- Good understanding of Object oriented programming.
- Good Understanding of Interface driven development.
- Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience
- Minimum SQL Server 2017
- Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)
- Razor experience in MVC
- Experience In EF 7 Code first
- Good knowledge in LINQ
- Self-motivated
- Punctual
- Good communication skills
- Available for afterhours deployments
Optional Bonus:
- Kendo UI MVC
- Dev Extreme UI
- Experience in .Net Standard
- Experience in .Net Core 3.0
- Experience in .Net 5.0
- Experience in VB.Net
- MySQL
- Financial investment industry experience
Desired Skills:
- OO
- solid .Net Framework
- solid C#
- MVC knowledge
- HTML
- Bootstrap
- CSS
- LINQ
About The Employer:
an institutional-focused fintech company operating in Southern Africa.
Our solutions address the need for software that understands that our market is very sophisticated by international standards, and that our clients require revolutionary, integrated products to differentiate themselves from competitors. We believe it is critical to use subject matter experts, that have experienced the challenges our clients face, when building software that comprehensively solves challenges our competition is not able to