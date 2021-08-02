Developer C#

Requirement:

3-5 Years experienced in C#.

Good understanding of Object oriented programming.

Good Understanding of Interface driven development.

Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience

Minimum SQL Server 2017

Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)

Razor experience in MVC

Experience In EF 7 Code first

Good knowledge in LINQ

Self-motivated

Punctual

Good communication skills

Available for afterhours deployments

Optional Bonus:

Kendo UI MVC

Dev Extreme UI

Experience in .Net Standard

Experience in .Net Core 3.0

Experience in .Net 5.0

Experience in VB.Net

MySQL

Financial investment industry experience

About The Employer:

an institutional-focused fintech company operating in Southern Africa.

Our solutions address the need for software that understands that our market is very sophisticated by international standards, and that our clients require revolutionary, integrated products to differentiate themselves from competitors. We believe it is critical to use subject matter experts, that have experienced the challenges our clients face, when building software that comprehensively solves challenges our competition is not able to

