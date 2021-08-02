Full Stack Developer (Johannesburg) x2 at Capitec

Aug 2, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.

Experience

  • 5 years’+ proven experience in software development
  • Experience in the following
  • Mobile Development (Native or Hybrid)
  • CI/CD (e.g Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines
  • OAuth 2.0
  • Solution porfiling and tracing
  • Linx, Docker, Kubernetes
  • DevOps and Automation
  • AWS

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

