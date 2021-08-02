Intermediate BI/SQL Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic provider of cutting-edge Automation Software Solutions in Joburg seeks the expertise of an Intermediate BI / SQL Developer to work on a variety of exciting projects. Your role will also include developing and implementing their BI Solution (Product). The ideal candidate must possess a relevant Degree/Diploma and / or Microsoft Certification, suitable experience with a minimum of 2 years in BI, 4 years SQL (T-SQL), practical SSRS / Report Development experience, Cube Development, DI design and implementation and other tech tools including SSIS, SSAS, SQL Server, ETL, Power BI, Azure, Office 365.DUTIES:

Support the existing BI platform.

Design and build end-to-end BI Solutions.

Generate both generic and ad hoc reports as needed.

Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems / needs.

Assist, support and drive the successful implementation of BI solutions.

Support new technology adoption.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant Degree / Diploma and/or

Microsoft Certification beneficial

Experience/Skills

Relevant experience

Minimum 4 years experience in SQL (T-SQL)

Minimum 2 years’ experience in BI

Practical experience with SSRS / Report Development

BI (SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, ETL/DI design and implementation)

Dev (SQL Server, T-SQL, ETL, Cube Development)

Power BI, Microsoft: Azure, Office 365

OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.

