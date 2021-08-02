IT Administration

Planning, monitoring of developer and tester deliverables

Facilitating and monitoring handover between developers and testers

Developer daily standup meeting facilitator

Tester daily standup meeting facilitator

Client standup meeting minute taking, mapping commitments back to deliverables

Ensuring team is setup for success

Escalation of issues as they arise

Act as point of contact for team and facilitate communications

Foster positive relationship with team

Assistance and support provided as needed

Consistency in following up with resources.

DOCUMENTATION MANAGMENT:

BRS / FRS Tracker Document Management

Review of BRS / FRS documentation (required to understand what deliverables and sub-tasks need to be created and assigned)

Document life-cycle Document Management (draft / template / version control / standardization / distribution / storage / updating)

RFC life-cycle Document Management (Request For Change)

RCA / Incident life-cycle Document Management (Root Cause Assessment)

Project Deliverable life-cycle Document Management (BRS / FRS / Release Pack / Test Pack / Show&Tell / Release Plan / Sign-off)

Handle minute-taking at meetings

Risk Register Management

Implement policies & procedures

About The Employer:

an institutional-focused fintech company operating in Southern Africa.

Our solutions address the need for software that understands that our market is very sophisticated by international standards, and that our clients require revolutionary, integrated products to differentiate themselves from competitors. We believe it is critical to use subject matter experts, that have experienced the challenges our clients face, when building software that comprehensively solves challenges our competition is not able to

