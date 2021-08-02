Junior Web Developers x 2 at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, an international ERP and Software Solutions company, seeks to employ 2 junior developers at their branch in Centurion.

We are seeking a self-disciplned candidate who can adapt to working remotely or in a hybrid/team dynamic, as well as having excellent problem solving skills and the ability to learn and adapt quickly.

You will be resident in the Pretoria/Johannesburg region and preferably have your own reliable transport. In addition, you will have suitable facilities to be able to work remotely for a large portion of the time.

You must have a relevant Tertiary qualification, coupled with 1- 2 years experience in the following:

ASP.Net with MVC Pattern

WEB API Core REST Services

JavaScript,

HTML 5

CSS

C#.NET

SQL Server and Transact SQL

TypeScript

Angular (highly advantageous

This role is at a graduate or junior level, therefore only candidates with 2 years of less experience will be considered.

Due to the high volumes of applications received daily, we are regrettably unable to correspond with all applicants personally. Therefore, only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted and should you not receive any correspondence from us within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

