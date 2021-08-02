PHP Developer

My client in Killarney has got an opening for an experienced PHP Developer. You will need about 5+ years development and preferably come from a retail environment.

Technical Skills:

PHP 5+ years experience (80%)

Python 2-5+ years experience (10%)

Experience with either C# or perl advantageous (10%)

Solid experience in Linux

Solid experience with designing and developing ETLs

Solid experience in Relational Database systems

In-depth knowledge of REST Services and Soap Services

Key Task 1: Development and Management

Areas of Responsibility

Development and management of eCommerce Backend (PHP, Nginx, Docker, Apache)

Development and management of the eCommerce order management system

Development and management of Product and Pricing ETL’s (.Net, C#, JSON)

Development and management of eVouchers Application (SOAP, PHP, Symfony framework)

Development and management of SQL (MS SQL, mySQL)

Key Task 2: Support

Areas of Responsibility

Provide support for all departments

Log calls with third party vendors

Key Task 3: Staff Oversight

Areas of Responsibility

Manage and ensure that the Full Stack Developer and the DBA & BI Developer are adhering to their project

Manage the work load expected of the developers

Cooordinate the tasks and responsibilities

Key Task 4: Reporting

Areas of Responsibility

Review code written by junior developers

Mentor more junior developers

Desired Skills:

PHP

Python

Linux

REST

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

