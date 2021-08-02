PHP Developer

Aug 2, 2021

My client in Killarney has got an opening for an experienced PHP Developer. You will need about 5+ years development and preferably come from a retail environment.
Technical Skills:

  • PHP 5+ years experience (80%)
  • Python 2-5+ years experience (10%)
  • Experience with either C# or perl advantageous (10%)
  • Solid experience in Linux
  • Solid experience with designing and developing ETLs
  • Solid experience in Relational Database systems
  • In-depth knowledge of REST Services and Soap Services

Key Task 1: Development and Management

Areas of Responsibility

  • Development and management of eCommerce Backend (PHP, Nginx, Docker, Apache)
  • Development and management of the eCommerce order management system
  • Development and management of Product and Pricing ETL’s (.Net, C#, JSON)
  • Development and management of eVouchers Application (SOAP, PHP, Symfony framework)
  • Development and management of SQL (MS SQL, mySQL)

Key Task 2: Support

Areas of Responsibility

  • Provide support for all departments
  • Log calls with third party vendors

Key Task 3: Staff Oversight

Areas of Responsibility

  • Manage and ensure that the Full Stack Developer and the DBA & BI Developer are adhering to their project
  • Manage the work load expected of the developers
  • Cooordinate the tasks and responsibilities

Key Task 4: Reporting

Areas of Responsibility

  • Review code written by junior developers
  • Mentor more junior developers

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Python
  • Linux
  • REST

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position