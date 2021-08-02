My client in Killarney has got an opening for an experienced PHP Developer. You will need about 5+ years development and preferably come from a retail environment.
Technical Skills:
- PHP 5+ years experience (80%)
- Python 2-5+ years experience (10%)
- Experience with either C# or perl advantageous (10%)
- Solid experience in Linux
- Solid experience with designing and developing ETLs
- Solid experience in Relational Database systems
- In-depth knowledge of REST Services and Soap Services
Key Task 1: Development and Management
Areas of Responsibility
- Development and management of eCommerce Backend (PHP, Nginx, Docker, Apache)
- Development and management of the eCommerce order management system
- Development and management of Product and Pricing ETL’s (.Net, C#, JSON)
- Development and management of eVouchers Application (SOAP, PHP, Symfony framework)
- Development and management of SQL (MS SQL, mySQL)
Key Task 2: Support
Areas of Responsibility
- Provide support for all departments
- Log calls with third party vendors
Key Task 3: Staff Oversight
Areas of Responsibility
- Manage and ensure that the Full Stack Developer and the DBA & BI Developer are adhering to their project
- Manage the work load expected of the developers
- Cooordinate the tasks and responsibilities
Key Task 4: Reporting
Areas of Responsibility
- Review code written by junior developers
- Mentor more junior developers
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Python
- Linux
- REST
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma