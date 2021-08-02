Senior Systems Engineer (DBN) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Manage, maintain, support and upgrade the ISP & client server and network infrastructure as your technical expertise as a Senior Systems Engineer is sought by an established customer-centric Digital Studio in [URL Removed] ideal candidate requires 5 years installing, maintaining and supporting a corporate/ISP infrastructure environment, work experience as an IT Support Technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely & installing and maintaining LAN/WAN. You also need Advanced Linux/Unix, Networking & DNS Administration with additional skills in VMware, Hyper-V, ESXi, VPN and WAN setup/support, in depth understanding of BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VoIP, VPN & SAN/NAS [URL Removed] of ISP network and hosting environment, including mail, DNS, firewall, web and all virtual server environments.

Effective involvement in projects and the rollout of solutions to clients.

Support and maintenance of custom in-house applications.

Manage the integrity of the network, server deployment, and security.

Be accountable for effecting remote and onsite IT support to all internal and external stakeholders in the recording and resolution of all IT support tickets logged and/or calls taken.

Provide technical support in terms of hardware, software, systems and administration.

Ensure expected service levels and response times are adhered to.

Follow the company processes to effectively escalate matters with effective resolutions.

Maintain constant communication with end users, Engineers, partners and third-party service providers on all matters that require technical support.

Provide after-hours support on rotation with the team.

Create, oversee and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery).

Build and document network management and telemetry road maps for infrastructure and services.

Integrate network management platforms into the Microsoft cloud for new and existing technologies.

Experience in workload deployments to public clouds: Amazon, Azure, etc.

Architecture and design of fault tolerant systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Advanced Server Systems Administration (Linux/Unix). Networking routing, switching, firewalling and general IP networking experience. DNS Administration.

VMware, Hyper-V, ESXi and related.

A minimum of 5 years experience – Installing, maintaining and supporting a corporate/ISP infrastructure environment. Working experience as an IT Support Technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely. Installing, maintaining and supporting corporate network environments (LAN & WAN).

VPN and WAN setup/support.

In depth understanding of BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VoIP, VPN.

CCNA/CCNP (or equivalent).

SAN/NAS technologies.

Drivers license.

Advantageous

Mail Server experience (Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, Antispam/Antivirus, DNSBL, SMTP protocol & general mail routing)

Wireless Networking

LAMP Stack

Mikrotik

BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN

PHP & WordPress Admin

Veeam

Fortinet

Microsoft Office 365 and Azure experience

Experience with helpdesk ticketing systems such as OTRS, Zendesk & osTicket, Heat, Remedy, etc.

Microsoft Certifications, including MCSA-O365 and MS900/MD101/MS101/MS500

Microsoft Azure Certifications in AZ103/AZ300/AZ500

ATTRIBUTES:

A professional who understands that best results are achieved through collaborating with others, and not just in working alone.

A natural-born teacher who will do what it takes to up-skill the people around you and has an opinion on what constitutes great work.

Broadly skilled with the ability to adapt to different tools or workflows according to the deadline or output required.

Passionate about keeping abreast of changes in your chosen area of technology.

The ability to ingest constructive criticism and work with team input while staying true to the product.

The maturity to work purposefully and steadily under pressure with all kinds of clients.

The culture of imparting knowledge to co-workers, regardless of years of experience, and to constantly acquire and adopt knowledge from others.

A strong online presence (you share your interests on social media) and innate drive to share your knowledge (active participation in the community).

Career-focused with the motivation to forge ones own path to success within a high-performing team.

The drive to be the best in the industry in every task you undertake.

The diligence and discipline to get things done, no matter the level or perceived cachet of the task.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

