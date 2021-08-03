Business Intelligence Analyst

12 MONTS FIXED TERMS CONTRACT
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- Work closely with PIMS departments and IT teams to turn data into critical information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions. Act as the Administrator of the PIMS workflow systems (Excalibur). Develop and manage BI solutions
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- National Diploma
- Business Intelligence certification
- 3 years’ experience in IT related functions
- 3 years working knowledge of the Collections environment
- 3 years practical experience developing computer programs
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Workflow System Support, Maintenance and Changes to Business Solutions and Processes
- Collaborate with business users
- Identify development needs in order to improve and streamline operations
- Business Intelligence Solutions development and execution
- Provide reports, processes and Excel VBA solutions
CRITICAL COMPETENCIES
- SQL Server skills including SQL objects development, performance tuning, data analysis and integration
- Workflow Administration (preferably Excalibur) and campaign Development
- Business Analysis & Business process engineering
- Microsoft Office Applications
- Business Intelligence software (preferably Power BI)
Desired Skills:
- SQL Server
- Data Analysis
- Integration