Group C# Developer

A Group C# role became available with an Global industry leader. We would like you to enter on a senior level to give and implement solutions. You will be the only Senior .Net Developer in the group.

Responsibilities

Analyzing and modifying various existing software programs

Design, construct and test end-user applications that meet user needs

Own the technical and delivery of software applications, ensuring robust, scalable solutions

Writing and implementing efficient code

Lead an Agile development process

Gather requirements, understand the specifications and evaluate the systems

Working closely with digital solutions architect

Qualifications & Requirements

BCom/BSC Degree in IT

Minimum 8+ years development experience

C#, ASP.Net, MVC, Web API

Azure

Database Management (MSSQL, SSRS)

System Integration and workflows

Stable track record

