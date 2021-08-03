Group C# Developer

Aug 3, 2021

A Group C# role became available with an Global industry leader. We would like you to enter on a senior level to give and implement solutions. You will be the only Senior .Net Developer in the group.

Responsibilities

  • Analyzing and modifying various existing software programs
  • Design, construct and test end-user applications that meet user needs
  • Own the technical and delivery of software applications, ensuring robust, scalable solutions
  • Writing and implementing efficient code
  • Lead an Agile development process
  • Gather requirements, understand the specifications and evaluate the systems
  • Working closely with digital solutions architect

Qualifications & Requirements

  • BCom/BSC Degree in IT
  • Minimum 8+ years development experience
  • C#, ASP.Net, MVC, Web API
  • Azure
  • Database Management (MSSQL, SSRS)
  • System Integration and workflows
  • Stable track record

