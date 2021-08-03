Group C# Developer

A Group C# role became available with an Global industry leader. We would like you to enter on a senior level to give and implement solutions. You will be the only Senior .Net Developer in the group.
Responsibilities
- Analyzing and modifying various existing software programs
- Design, construct and test end-user applications that meet user needs
- Own the technical and delivery of software applications, ensuring robust, scalable solutions
- Writing and implementing efficient code
- Lead an Agile development process
- Gather requirements, understand the specifications and evaluate the systems
- Working closely with digital solutions architect
Qualifications & Requirements
- BCom/BSC Degree in IT
- Minimum 8+ years development experience
- C#, ASP.Net, MVC, Web API
- Azure
- Database Management (MSSQL, SSRS)
- System Integration and workflows
- Stable track record
