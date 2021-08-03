Intermediate Software Developer

An opportunity is available for an intermediate Software Developer that has a working knowledge of software development lifecycle and is able to work in a diverse team consisting of development and domain specialists.

This amazing opportunity is available in Johannesburg.

The ideal individual will integrate internal and external systems, build robust and efficient code for both front and back-end applications, develop documentation and translate outputs into visualizations for end users.

The role will initially have a focus on back-end development contributing about 70% of the expected time spent, but this focus is expected to evolve over time.

Requirements:

Degree in IT will be advantageous

Must have 3 – 7 years’ experience as a Software Developer

Experience with projects within the Bespoke Software sphere

Proficient with OOP languages, Python, C#, Java, PHP

Back-end integration layer languages such as Java, Python, Node.js, Asp.Net, Flask

Front end web-based languages such as JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, jQuery, CSS, React, Go, Ruby

Creation and integration to backend RESTful and API services

SQL design and best practise

Cloud based operations in AWS, Azure or Google Cloud

Deployment of production ready software on cloudbased environments

Salary: R400 000 p/a

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

