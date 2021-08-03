An opportunity is available for an intermediate Software Developer that has a working knowledge of software development lifecycle and is able to work in a diverse team consisting of development and domain specialists.
This amazing opportunity is available in Johannesburg.
The ideal individual will integrate internal and external systems, build robust and efficient code for both front and back-end applications, develop documentation and translate outputs into visualizations for end users.
The role will initially have a focus on back-end development contributing about 70% of the expected time spent, but this focus is expected to evolve over time.
Requirements:
- Degree in IT will be advantageous
- Must have 3 – 7 years’ experience as a Software Developer
- Experience with projects within the Bespoke Software sphere
- Proficient with OOP languages, Python, C#, Java, PHP
- Back-end integration layer languages such as Java, Python, Node.js, Asp.Net, Flask
- Front end web-based languages such as JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, jQuery, CSS, React, Go, Ruby
- Creation and integration to backend RESTful and API services
- SQL design and best practise
- Cloud based operations in AWS, Azure or Google Cloud
- Deployment of production ready software on cloudbased environments
Salary: R400 000 p/a
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years