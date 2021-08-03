Microsoft Systems Technical Specialist

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer

Microsoft 365 Certified: Microsoft Enterprise Administrator Expert

Microsoft MS700 Teams Administrator

Microsoft MS203 Microsoft 365 Messaging

Experience:

Extensive experience with Microsoft Windows Server (5 to 10 years).

Extensive experience with core Microsoft Windows roles and features (5 to 10 years).

Extensive experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services (5 to 10 years).

Extensive experience with Office 365 (5 to 10 years).

Extensive experience with various email systems such as Exchange Online, Exchange 2010 and 2016 (5 to 10 years).

Extensive experience with corporate messaging systems such as Lync, Skype for Business and MS Teams (5 to 10 years).

Extensive experience with email security and hygiene systems such as Mimecast (5 to 10 years).

Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced – troubleshooting (5 to 10 years).

Experience in documenting environment and processes (3 to 5 years).

Job objectives:

Administer and maintain Office365, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive and Teams:

Implement and document best practices for Office 365.

Manage and maintain Office 365 Security, Compliance and Governance, ensuring Office 365 is secure.

Administer and support an enterprise-level Microsoft Exchange infrastructure

Implement, administer and maintain Microsoft Windows Servers:

Install, configure and upgrade new and existing Windows servers (physical/virtual) along with other supporting Microsoft products / technologies and related third party applications.

Configure system security including Group Policies, virus management, and enforcement of system access policies.

Responsible for overall health, high availability, maintenance, and documentation of Windows Server systems.

Implement, administer and maintain Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services:

Installation, configuration & management of Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services servers.

Installation, configuration & management of highly available ADFS servers.

Creation and maintenance of ADFS claim rules and trust rules.

Implement, administer and support core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as: IIS, Failover Clustering, File and Storage Services, DHCP, DNS and NPS:

Creation of DHCP Scopes, DNS Zones and NPS rules.

Creation & maintenance of Failover Clusters supporting SQL and File Share services.

Creation & maintenance of File Share servers including folder and permissions structures and quotas.

Creation & maintenance of Remote Desktop Servers (RDS) including Gateway services.

Scripting and automation:

Extract, change and delete data via script.

Process workloads in bulk via script.

Automate regular maintenance via script.

Implement and assist with Disaster recovery management, procedures & documentation:

Keep DR environment in sync with production environment.

Test and document the successful recovery of the backed-up systems onto DR Hardware.

Knowledge & Skills:

In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server architecture design and implementation

In-depth knowledge in architecture design and implementation of other Microsoft products such as Active Directory Domain Services

Strong knowledge of messaging and collaboration technologies such as Exchange, Exchange Online, Skype for Business and Teams

Scripting experience, specifically with PowerShell to automate existing and workloads and routine system admin tasks.

Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols, firewall, load-balancing technologies and firewalls.

Strong knowledge of working with load balancing technologies and large-scale server farms.

Virtual environments knowledge including HyperV and VMWARE.

