Microsoft Systems Technical Specialist

Aug 3, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer
  • Microsoft 365 Certified: Microsoft Enterprise Administrator Expert
  • Microsoft MS700 Teams Administrator
  • Microsoft MS203 Microsoft 365 Messaging

Experience:

  • Extensive experience with Microsoft Windows Server (5 to 10 years).
  • Extensive experience with core Microsoft Windows roles and features (5 to 10 years).
  • Extensive experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services (5 to 10 years).
  • Extensive experience with Office 365 (5 to 10 years).
  • Extensive experience with various email systems such as Exchange Online, Exchange 2010 and 2016 (5 to 10 years).
  • Extensive experience with corporate messaging systems such as Lync, Skype for Business and MS Teams (5 to 10 years).
  • Extensive experience with email security and hygiene systems such as Mimecast (5 to 10 years).
  • Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced – troubleshooting (5 to 10 years).
  • Experience in documenting environment and processes (3 to 5 years).

Job objectives:

Administer and maintain Office365, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive and Teams:

  • Implement and document best practices for Office 365.
  • Manage and maintain Office 365 Security, Compliance and Governance, ensuring Office 365 is secure.
  • Administer and support an enterprise-level Microsoft Exchange infrastructure

Implement, administer and maintain Microsoft Windows Servers:

  • Install, configure and upgrade new and existing Windows servers (physical/virtual) along with other supporting Microsoft products / technologies and related third party applications.
  • Configure system security including Group Policies, virus management, and enforcement of system access policies.
  • Responsible for overall health, high availability, maintenance, and documentation of Windows Server systems.

Implement, administer and maintain Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services:

  • Installation, configuration & management of Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services servers.
  • Installation, configuration & management of highly available ADFS servers.
  • Creation and maintenance of ADFS claim rules and trust rules.

Implement, administer and support core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as: IIS, Failover Clustering, File and Storage Services, DHCP, DNS and NPS:

  • Creation of DHCP Scopes, DNS Zones and NPS rules.
  • Creation & maintenance of Failover Clusters supporting SQL and File Share services.
  • Creation & maintenance of File Share servers including folder and permissions structures and quotas.
  • Creation & maintenance of Remote Desktop Servers (RDS) including Gateway services.

Scripting and automation:

  • Extract, change and delete data via script.
  • Process workloads in bulk via script.
  • Automate regular maintenance via script.

Implement and assist with Disaster recovery management, procedures & documentation:

  • Keep DR environment in sync with production environment.
  • Test and document the successful recovery of the backed-up systems onto DR Hardware.

Knowledge & Skills:

  • In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server architecture design and implementation
  • In-depth knowledge in architecture design and implementation of other Microsoft products such as Active Directory Domain Services
  • Strong knowledge of messaging and collaboration technologies such as Exchange, Exchange Online, Skype for Business and Teams
  • Scripting experience, specifically with PowerShell to automate existing and workloads and routine system admin tasks.
  • Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols, firewall, load-balancing technologies and firewalls.
  • Strong knowledge of working with load balancing technologies and large-scale server farms.
  • Virtual environments knowledge including HyperV and VMWARE.

