Microsoft Systems Technical Specialist

Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer
- Microsoft 365 Certified: Microsoft Enterprise Administrator Expert
- Microsoft MS700 Teams Administrator
- Microsoft MS203 Microsoft 365 Messaging
Experience:
- Extensive experience with Microsoft Windows Server (5 to 10 years).
- Extensive experience with core Microsoft Windows roles and features (5 to 10 years).
- Extensive experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services (5 to 10 years).
- Extensive experience with Office 365 (5 to 10 years).
- Extensive experience with various email systems such as Exchange Online, Exchange 2010 and 2016 (5 to 10 years).
- Extensive experience with corporate messaging systems such as Lync, Skype for Business and MS Teams (5 to 10 years).
- Extensive experience with email security and hygiene systems such as Mimecast (5 to 10 years).
- Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced – troubleshooting (5 to 10 years).
- Experience in documenting environment and processes (3 to 5 years).
Job objectives:
Administer and maintain Office365, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive and Teams:
- Implement and document best practices for Office 365.
- Manage and maintain Office 365 Security, Compliance and Governance, ensuring Office 365 is secure.
- Administer and support an enterprise-level Microsoft Exchange infrastructure
Implement, administer and maintain Microsoft Windows Servers:
- Install, configure and upgrade new and existing Windows servers (physical/virtual) along with other supporting Microsoft products / technologies and related third party applications.
- Configure system security including Group Policies, virus management, and enforcement of system access policies.
- Responsible for overall health, high availability, maintenance, and documentation of Windows Server systems.
Implement, administer and maintain Microsoft Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services:
- Installation, configuration & management of Active Directory Domain and Certificate Services servers.
- Installation, configuration & management of highly available ADFS servers.
- Creation and maintenance of ADFS claim rules and trust rules.
Implement, administer and support core Microsoft Windows roles and features such as: IIS, Failover Clustering, File and Storage Services, DHCP, DNS and NPS:
- Creation of DHCP Scopes, DNS Zones and NPS rules.
- Creation & maintenance of Failover Clusters supporting SQL and File Share services.
- Creation & maintenance of File Share servers including folder and permissions structures and quotas.
- Creation & maintenance of Remote Desktop Servers (RDS) including Gateway services.
Scripting and automation:
- Extract, change and delete data via script.
- Process workloads in bulk via script.
- Automate regular maintenance via script.
Implement and assist with Disaster recovery management, procedures & documentation:
- Keep DR environment in sync with production environment.
- Test and document the successful recovery of the backed-up systems onto DR Hardware.
Knowledge & Skills:
- In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server architecture design and implementation
- In-depth knowledge in architecture design and implementation of other Microsoft products such as Active Directory Domain Services
- Strong knowledge of messaging and collaboration technologies such as Exchange, Exchange Online, Skype for Business and Teams
- Scripting experience, specifically with PowerShell to automate existing and workloads and routine system admin tasks.
- Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols, firewall, load-balancing technologies and firewalls.
- Strong knowledge of working with load balancing technologies and large-scale server farms.
- Virtual environments knowledge including HyperV and VMWARE.