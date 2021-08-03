Power BI Developer (Independent Contractor)

The ideal candidate must meet the following requirements:
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree (BCom/Btech)
- Experience in a Data analysis/Business Intelligence Environment
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- SQL Scripting
- Power BI Modelling and Publishing
- Relational Databases
- Data Warehousing
- ETL Processes
- MS Office
- Ability to work with minimal supervision in a very dynamic and timeline sensitive work environment
- IIBA Qualification an advantage
- Must have exceptional communication, organization, and time management skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a high attention to detail
- Excellent SQL skills are critical for this position
- Results Driven (Prioritizing, Taking Initiative, Taking Ownership)
Competencies:
- Excellent Analytical ability
- Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types
- Ability to Analyze Processes and Data
- Extensive Power BI experience
- Problem solving skills
- Data Structures
- Excellent Communication skills (both verbal and written)
- Good planning and prioritizing abilities
- Ability to work independently
- Innovative thinking
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Good listening skills
- Self-starter, resourceful
- Resilience
- Report Writing and Presentation Skills
- Highly computer literate