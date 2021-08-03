Power BI Developer (Independent Contractor)

The ideal candidate must meet the following requirements:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree (BCom/Btech)

Experience in a Data analysis/Business Intelligence Environment

Knowledge and understanding of: SQL Scripting Power BI Modelling and Publishing Relational Databases Data Warehousing ETL Processes MS Office

Ability to work with minimal supervision in a very dynamic and timeline sensitive work environment

IIBA Qualification an advantage

Must have exceptional communication, organization, and time management skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a high attention to detail

Excellent SQL skills are critical for this position

Results Driven (Prioritizing, Taking Initiative, Taking Ownership)

Competencies:

Excellent Analytical ability

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types

Ability to Analyze Processes and Data

Extensive Power BI experience

Problem solving skills

Data Structures

Excellent Communication skills (both verbal and written)

Good planning and prioritizing abilities

Ability to work independently

Innovative thinking

Excellent interpersonal skills

Good listening skills

Self-starter, resourceful

Resilience

Report Writing and Presentation Skills

Highly computer literate

