Power BI Developer (Independent Contractor)

Aug 3, 2021

The ideal candidate must meet the following requirements:

  • Relevant Bachelor’s degree (BCom/Btech)
  • Experience in a Data analysis/Business Intelligence Environment
  • Knowledge and understanding of:
    • SQL Scripting
    • Power BI Modelling and Publishing
    • Relational Databases
    • Data Warehousing
    • ETL Processes
    • MS Office
  • Ability to work with minimal supervision in a very dynamic and timeline sensitive work environment
  • IIBA Qualification an advantage
  • Must have exceptional communication, organization, and time management skills
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a high attention to detail
  • Excellent SQL skills are critical for this position
  • Results Driven (Prioritizing, Taking Initiative, Taking Ownership)

Competencies:

  • Excellent Analytical ability
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types
  • Ability to Analyze Processes and Data
  • Extensive Power BI experience
  • Problem solving skills
  • Data Structures
  • Excellent Communication skills (both verbal and written)
  • Good planning and prioritizing abilities
  • Ability to work independently
  • Innovative thinking
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Good listening skills
  • Self-starter, resourceful
  • Resilience
  • Report Writing and Presentation Skills
  • Highly computer literate

