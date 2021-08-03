Project Manager at National Research Foundation (NRF)

Purpose: To provide project management support to SARAO departments, by initiating, planning, executing (control and monitor) andclosing projects following the SARAO project management processes.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide project management support to SARAO departments

Initiate the project by developing necessary documentation

Contribute to scope definition

Engage with multiple project Stakeholders to ensure success of the project

Successfully plan for the project by developing a detailed project management plan

Do cost estimates and establish budget baseline

Execute project work according to plans and manage the execution process through customized methodologies

Conduct Procurement, this includes initiating the procurement process up to contracts management following NEC/FIDIC/GCC etc.

Control and Monitor project progress against plans, compile progress reports (schedule reports, cost reports etc.)

Manage project risks

Close the project and handover to the project owner

Contribute towards developing project management processes, procedures and templates

Qualification:

BTech Eng/BSc Eng

Certification in project management (PMP/Prince II) or Project Management qualification

Experience:

5+ years in Project Management role

Knowledge:

Experience in functioning inside Project Management Office

Knowledge and experience of project management principles/standards

Knowledge and experience of managing significant multidisciplinary large-scale projects Managing Engineering projects or Science projects

Fair knowledge of Systems Engineering process

Strong decision-making and excellent communication skills

Good analytical and planning skills

Efficiency under pressure and willing to work outside normal hours if required

Demonstrate initiative and lateral thinking to solve problems and drive decision making

Initiate a project by developing a business case, undertaking feasibility studies, compiling a project charter

Cost estimation up to establishing project budget baseline

Contract Management following NEC, Fidic or GCC standards

Conducting procurement by initiating procurement process up to contract or tender award

Administering the tender

Manage compensation events

Close the project following all necessary steps

Desired Skills:

Commucation

Negotiation

Time Management

Risk Management

Problem Solving

Budget Management

Adaptability

project management methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astron-omy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT and KAT-7 telescopes in the Karoo, the Harte-beesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferom-etry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

The NRF offers a challenging career and competitive remuneration package which is commensurate with qualifications and experience. The NRF is committed to employment equity and redress and the appointment to the position will be made in line with the NRF Employment Equity Plan.

The NRF reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Correspondence will be sent to short-listed candidates only

