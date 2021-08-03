Senior Angular Developer

Aug 3, 2021

Front-End Developer (Angular)

iOCO: Digital AppDev

At iOCO: Open Digital Integrator we value:

  • high levels of responsibility and ownership;
  • ability to execute and deliver;
  • strong customer focus;
  • integrity and teamwork and;
  • initiative

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:

  • are driven to produce the best;
  • take responsibility for work given;
  • strive to understand the functional requirements;
  • develop, maintain and support enhancements for various projects;
  • identify and improve aspects of existing projects;
  • Stay up to date with new technologies.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Minimum Qualification: Matric / Grade 12 / National Certificate
  • Preferred Qualification: IT related Degree / Diploma and a recognized University / Institute

Skills required:

  • Solid Front-end development experience (3 4 years +)
  • Solid experience with programming using
    • Angular 6, 7 and 8
    • HTML5,
    • CSS3,
    • JavaScript
    • Solid experience communicating with APIs
    • Solid experience with unit testing
    • Experience using Browser Development Tools
    • Strong cross-browser compatibility skills
    • Ability to work under pressure
    • Understand development in SQL/.NET
    • An understanding of mobile devices and how to design / develop for them would be advantageous

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the complete development life cycle from developing, implementation and development support
  • Interact with clients to understand requirements
  • Interact with in a web application supported by back-end web developers, who are responsible for server-side application logic and integration of the work front-end developers do
  • Conducting usability testing

