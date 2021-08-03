Senior Angular Developer

Front-End Developer (Angular)

iOCO: Digital AppDev

At iOCO: Open Digital Integrator we value:

high levels of responsibility and ownership;

ability to execute and deliver;

strong customer focus;

integrity and teamwork and;

initiative

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:

are driven to produce the best;

take responsibility for work given;

strive to understand the functional requirements;

develop, maintain and support enhancements for various projects;

identify and improve aspects of existing projects;

Stay up to date with new technologies.

Minimum Qualifications:

Minimum Qualification: Matric / Grade 12 / National Certificate

Preferred Qualification: IT related Degree / Diploma and a recognized University / Institute

Skills required:

Solid Front-end development experience (3 4 years +)

Solid experience with programming using Angular 6, 7 and 8 HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript Solid experience communicating with APIs Solid experience with unit testing Experience using Browser Development Tools Strong cross-browser compatibility skills Ability to work under pressure Understand development in SQL/.NET An understanding of mobile devices and how to design / develop for them would be advantageous



Responsibilities:

Responsible for the complete development life cycle from developing, implementation and development support

Interact with clients to understand requirements

Interact with in a web application supported by back-end web developers, who are responsible for server-side application logic and integration of the work front-end developers do

Conducting usability testing

