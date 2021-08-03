Senior Angular Developer

Front-End Developer (Angular)
iOCO: Digital AppDev
At iOCO: Open Digital Integrator we value:
- high levels of responsibility and ownership;
- ability to execute and deliver;
- strong customer focus;
- integrity and teamwork and;
- initiative
We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.
We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:
- are driven to produce the best;
- take responsibility for work given;
- strive to understand the functional requirements;
- develop, maintain and support enhancements for various projects;
- identify and improve aspects of existing projects;
- Stay up to date with new technologies.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Minimum Qualification: Matric / Grade 12 / National Certificate
- Preferred Qualification: IT related Degree / Diploma and a recognized University / Institute
Skills required:
- Solid Front-end development experience (3 4 years +)
- Solid experience with programming using
- Angular 6, 7 and 8
- HTML5,
- CSS3,
- JavaScript
- Solid experience communicating with APIs
- Solid experience with unit testing
- Experience using Browser Development Tools
- Strong cross-browser compatibility skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Understand development in SQL/.NET
- An understanding of mobile devices and how to design / develop for them would be advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the complete development life cycle from developing, implementation and development support
- Interact with clients to understand requirements
- Interact with in a web application supported by back-end web developers, who are responsible for server-side application logic and integration of the work front-end developers do
- Conducting usability testing