Senior Business Analyst – Finance at Datonomy Solutions

A senior business analyst with 10+ years experience spanning business analysis and process reengineering, ideally with 5+ years experience in Finance environments.Must have 5+ years experience in financial services (banking and or insurance). Must have experience working in agile.Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholders bysetting up and facilitating workshops via Teams to extract information- Investigate and define requirements for business processes- Effectively document business processes, business requirements- Effectively document business requirements specifications- Analyses systems and business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.- Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.- Reviews processes and conducts process audits, As required.- Documents business procedures and policies- Map business processes and requirements into Features, User stories, Sprint tasks- Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.- Understand backlogs and planning and velocity- Work with diverse teams across multiple African geographies- Document test plans and test cases- Guide testing efforts with end users- Understand the technical landscape for effective test planning- Execute change management that will be required for a project where there are multiple change units- Supporting of the end User during the project and post project phases- Build and maintain strong working relationships within the programme

Learn more/Apply for this position