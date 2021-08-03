Senior Finance Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

A finance business analyst with 5+ years experience spanning business analysis and process reengineering working in finance. Finance or CA Qualifications essential. 5+ years experience in Finance. Must have 5+ years experience in financial services (banking and or insurance).Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholders bysetting up and facilitating workshops via TEAMS to extract information- Investigate and define requirements for finance processes- Effectively document finance processes, finance requirements- Effectively document finance automation requirements & specifications- Analyses finance policies, procedures determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.- Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced finance processes.- Reviews finance processes and conducts process audits to ensure sufficient controls.- Documents finance procedures and policies- Work with diverse teams across multiple African geographies- Document test plans and test cases for dry runs and simulations of month end, quarter end, half year end, full year end.- Guide testing efforts with end users- Understand the technical landscape for effective test planning- Execute change management that will be required for a project where there are multiple change units- Supporting of the end User during the project and post project phases- Build and maintain strong working relationships within the programme

Learn more/Apply for this position