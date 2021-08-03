Senior Front End Developer (React) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced global Data Specialist seeks a critical-thinking & solutions-driven Senior Front Developer with strong React skills. Collaborating with a mixed team of Devs, Testers & Project Managers, you will help develop HTML5/CSS/Angular/React based web systems from design to build and deployment. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or similar or suitable experience, solid React, Git, HTML/CSS and responsive techniques, JavaScript, ES5/6 and TypeScript and experience with Webpack/Gulp and Interface Development toolkits Less/SASS.REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent or experience within the relevant field.

Experience/Skills

Solid experience with React.

Experience using Git.

Experience with Build systems e.g., Webpack/Gulp.

Interface Development toolkits: e.g., Less/SASS.

In-depth knowledge of HTML/CSS and responsive techniques.

In-depth knowledge of Javascript e.g., ES5/ES6/TypeScript.

Advantageous

Data Visualisation frameworks (d3.js, amCharts).

Design and UX tools e.g., Photoshop/Balsamiq/Adobe XD/Invision/Zeplin.

Hybrid mobile technologies e.g., Ionic & React Native.

Experience working with Continuous Integration (we use Gitlab and Jenkins CI).

ATTRIBUTES:

Critical thinking and problem solving.

Displays energy, drive and stamina.

Must be a strong team player.

Open minded, flexible and willing to adapt to changing situations.

