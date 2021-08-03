Senior Infrastructure Systems Administrator: MICRO

- Ensure the company Microsoft Infrastructure Systems platforms meet or exceed the availability, performance and resiliency benchmarks in SLAs agreed with business stakeholders.
- Ensure the IMs departments Microsoft Infrastructure Systems platform deliverables are delivered on time, with prescribed quality and add value to the business.
- Apply professional due diligence in everyday delivery to contribute to achievement of departmental performance targets
- Contribute to crafting of the Compute and Storage team’s business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of Infrastructure Management department’s strategy