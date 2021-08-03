Senior Mobile Developer and Team Lead

Senior Mobile Developers urgently required for a leading company currently expanding internationally. Your main responsibility will be to develop, maintain and expand the mobile application.
Education:
- Bachelors Degree in Information Technology, Engineering or Computer Science.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- 3 – 4 years experience with technologies such as Java, Swift, Objective-C, and ORM platforms.
- Experienced in IOS Ddevelopment.
- Experience with Agile development methodologies
- Financial industry background.
Job Description:
- Work closely with team members to develop, maintain and improve mobile app functionality.
- Assist and work with UX team on continuous basis to improve customers experience.
- Use Agile environment to test, implement and design.
