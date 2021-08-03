Senior Mobile Developer and Team Lead

Aug 3, 2021

Senior Mobile Developers urgently required for a leading company currently expanding internationally. Your main responsibility will be to develop, maintain and expand the mobile application.

Education:

  • Bachelors Degree in Information Technology, Engineering or Computer Science.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • 3 – 4 years experience with technologies such as Java, Swift, Objective-C, and ORM platforms.
  • Experienced in IOS Ddevelopment.
  • Experience with Agile development methodologies
  • Financial industry background.

Job Description:

  • Work closely with team members to develop, maintain and improve mobile app functionality.
  • Assist and work with UX team on continuous basis to improve customers experience.
  • Use Agile environment to test, implement and design.

