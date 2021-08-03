Senior Mobile Developer and Team Lead

Senior Mobile Developers urgently required for a leading company currently expanding internationally. Your main responsibility will be to develop, maintain and expand the mobile application.

Education:

Bachelors Degree in Information Technology, Engineering or Computer Science.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3 – 4 years experience with technologies such as Java, Swift, Objective-C, and ORM platforms.

Experienced in IOS Ddevelopment.

Experience with Agile development methodologies

Financial industry background.

Job Description:

Work closely with team members to develop, maintain and improve mobile app functionality.

Assist and work with UX team on continuous basis to improve customers experience.

Use Agile environment to test, implement and design.

Apply Now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Anel van Zyl

Recruitment Consultant

[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position