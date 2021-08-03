Senior QA Engineer (automation testing)

We are looking for a Senior level Automation Tester with Selenium and Java/ C# experience to join our Cape Town based team. If you dont currently reside in Cape Town but would be open to relocate down the line, please also get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Senior

Location: Cape Town (or willing to relocate down the line)

Contract position

Automation testing experience with Selenium and Java or C#

Mobile testing with Appium bonus

API Testing experience using Postman/ SOAP UI

Scripting experience

