Senior Systems Engineer

Technical systems design requirements gather and solutioning

Solution requirement for infrastructure needs

Capacity & resource management

Document process within realm of systems

Implementation of governance according to bank accepted standards and polices

Transform software designs and specification into functioning code

Design, plan, implement and optimise all systems Perform project tasks within allocated timeframes

Perform testing and final implementation

Documentation

BSc Information Systems and Computer Science

8 years relevant experience

Extensive experience of Linux product stack

Extensive experience of Microsoft product stack

In-depth understanding of Nutanix Technologies

Scripting and automation capabilities

Ability to influence

Adaptability

Analytical thinking

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Customer centric

