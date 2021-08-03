POSITION: Solutions Architect – Technology, Cloud (#SolArc)
LOCATION: Melrose, Johannesburg
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, depending on experience & qualifications
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
REQUIREMENTS:
- Tertiary Degree / Diploma in a related field such as MIS, Computer Science, or equivalent experience
- 8 to 10 Years of relevant consulting or industry experience
- Experience in Azure Cloud technologies
- Formal Certifications / Accreditation
- Have sound knowledge of technologies, various programming languages, and the application of the knowledge to solving problems
- Must have great communication and interpersonal skills because executing IT projects tasks usually involve the collaboration of different professionals in the field
- Must have sound time management ability to be able to deliver projects before deadline
- Involved in the recruitment of new employee/s
- Experience in working with various teams with a collaborative approach to solution design, development, and implementation at all levels of personnel within the company
- Knowledge of best practice business processes, software development best practices, project management methodologies
- Strong skills to analyse, conceptualise, and communicate (data analytical) solutions
- Strong skills to write documentation and architecture artefacts
- Cross-industry background – especially on Mining, Oil and Gas, and Manufacturing
- Knowledge of data lake ELT, analytical queries, and presentation
- Knowledge of APIs management, streaming and event-driven architectures
- Knowledge in Data Modelling and data pipeline architectures in hybrid (on premise and cloud computing) environments with a global/regional implementation perspective
- Knowledge of Machine Learning implementations
- Knowledge of DevOps, test automation and platform build and deploy
- Knowledge of infrastructure/resources deployments and communication services
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Participate in Product Teams to design data and analytics solutions focussed on delivering agreed business outcomes
- Use expertise in one or more of the data engineering, data science, and application development domains to develop operable and cost-effective solutions, review solution blueprints, estimates, conceptual designs, and/or other deliverables
- Work closely with Chapter Leads to identify opportunities for creating solution blueprints for repeating patterns and use cases across Product teams
- Working closely with Chapter Leads to understand data architectural components to support the overarching solution blueprint, high level and low-level design
- Collaborate with Chapter Leads to shape and deliver Chapter specific capability backlogs covering common services, artefacts/components, and introduction of product/tooling capabilities from strategic and emerging technology partners
- Understand and translate user requirements into a standard solution offering approach, solution plan, proposal and cost estimate leveraging standard process methods, deliverables
- Sponsor /lead initiatives to deploy new architecture and capabilities across the teams required for Chapter services
- Resolve use cases realisation and systems integration challenges
- Involves modelling and thorough assessment of complex IT solutions
- Provide advice to clients on project design, costs, and the expected benefit
- Responsible for developing distributed system architecture and system integration
- Conceptualize solutions and develop the architecture for large Azure Cloud engagements
- Prepare budgets for the design and execution of IT solutions
- Help clients to evaluate existing systems and provide advice on how to meet organizational requirements
- Ensure that technical and business components of the project are in harmony to meet the needs of the enterprise
- Mentor and train new and junior resources
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #SolArc as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
