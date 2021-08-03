Solutions Architect – Technology Cloud

POSITION: Solutions Architect – Technology, Cloud (#SolArc)
LOCATION: Melrose, Johannesburg
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, depending on experience & qualifications
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Tertiary Degree / Diploma in a related field such as MIS, Computer Science, or equivalent experience
  • 8 to 10 Years of relevant consulting or industry experience
  • Experience in Azure Cloud technologies
  • Formal Certifications / Accreditation
  • Have sound knowledge of technologies, various programming languages, and the application of the knowledge to solving problems
  • Must have great communication and interpersonal skills because executing IT projects tasks usually involve the collaboration of different professionals in the field
  • Must have sound time management ability to be able to deliver projects before deadline
  • Involved in the recruitment of new employee/s
  • Experience in working with various teams with a collaborative approach to solution design, development, and implementation at all levels of personnel within the company
  • Knowledge of best practice business processes, software development best practices, project management methodologies
  • Strong skills to analyse, conceptualise, and communicate (data analytical) solutions
  • Strong skills to write documentation and architecture artefacts
  • Cross-industry background – especially on Mining, Oil and Gas, and Manufacturing
  • Knowledge of data lake ELT, analytical queries, and presentation
  • Knowledge of APIs management, streaming and event-driven architectures
  • Knowledge in Data Modelling and data pipeline architectures in hybrid (on premise and cloud computing) environments with a global/regional implementation perspective
  • Knowledge of Machine Learning implementations
  • Knowledge of DevOps, test automation and platform build and deploy
  • Knowledge of infrastructure/resources deployments and communication services

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Participate in Product Teams to design data and analytics solutions focussed on delivering agreed business outcomes
  • Use expertise in one or more of the data engineering, data science, and application development domains to develop operable and cost-effective solutions, review solution blueprints, estimates, conceptual designs, and/or other deliverables
  • Work closely with Chapter Leads to identify opportunities for creating solution blueprints for repeating patterns and use cases across Product teams
  • Working closely with Chapter Leads to understand data architectural components to support the overarching solution blueprint, high level and low-level design
  • Collaborate with Chapter Leads to shape and deliver Chapter specific capability backlogs covering common services, artefacts/components, and introduction of product/tooling capabilities from strategic and emerging technology partners
  • Understand and translate user requirements into a standard solution offering approach, solution plan, proposal and cost estimate leveraging standard process methods, deliverables
  • Sponsor /lead initiatives to deploy new architecture and capabilities across the teams required for Chapter services
  • Resolve use cases realisation and systems integration challenges
  • Involves modelling and thorough assessment of complex IT solutions
  • Provide advice to clients on project design, costs, and the expected benefit
  • Responsible for developing distributed system architecture and system integration
  • Conceptualize solutions and develop the architecture for large Azure Cloud engagements
  • Prepare budgets for the design and execution of IT solutions
  • Help clients to evaluate existing systems and provide advice on how to meet organizational requirements
  • Ensure that technical and business components of the project are in harmony to meet the needs of the enterprise
  • Mentor and train new and junior resources

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #SolArc as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

