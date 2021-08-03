Technical Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Tackle exciting & complex projects as the next Technical Business Analyst sought by a rapidly growing provider of innovative Financial Solutions based in Westlake to join its team. Your core role will be to gather an understanding of business needs of members within specific projects in relation to PFS while ensuring the requirements are accurately translated into systems developments within PFS. You will require a Bachelors Degree in Commerce/IT/Computer Science/Engineering, 2-4 years relevant work experience in Business/Systems Analysis within Financial Services or ideally a similar Asset Management/Fund Services environment. You also need intermediate skills in SQL, MS SQL, Oracle, Excel and have technical writing, analytical and research [URL Removed] and re-engineer processes.

Guide users in gathering systems requirements and design/implement new solutions.

Work with end users to capture and document business requirements that will translate into functional specs.

Provide analytic support by coordinating data extraction from various databases and data interpretation.

Perform feasibility analysis, scope projects, and work with Project Manager to prioritize deliverables.

Design, build, and implement processes for data integrations to and from systems/databases, both within internal system stacks and external vendors.

Conduct Data Analysis to understand and inform integrations.

Understand the complexities and interdependencies of the various systems.

Work with end users to perform Unit, System, and Regression Testing.

Develop documents to detail the logic and testing processes.

Troubleshoot and provide production support to business users.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelors Degree, Commerce / IT / Computer Science / Engineering.

Experience/Skills

Relevant work experience 2 – 4 years experience in Business / Systems Analysis gained within Financial Services with a strong understanding of Investment Management / Fund Services / Investment operations.

Intermediate knowledge in SQL, MS SQL, and Oracle.

Strong Excel skills.

Strong written and verbal communication including technical writing skills.

Excellent analytical and research skills and strong problem-solving skillset.

Advantageous

Conceptual understanding of APIs and integration of APIs.

Basic level of Programming skills.

ETL tools and processes.

Exposure to Cloud Technology (Azure / AWS).

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter who is willing to take on responsibilities for wide range of tasks.

Highly methodical logical minded.

Ability to work under limited supervision.

Team Player.

Positive and enthusiastic attitude.

Able to work under pressure at times.

Honest and integrity.

