Technical Business Analyst/Data Quality Engineer

Aug 3, 2021

POSITION: Technical Business Analyst/Data Quality Engineer (#BADE)
LOCATION: Melrose, Johannesburg
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, depending on experience & qualifications
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum 8 years experience working on software development and/or systems implementation projects
  • Minimum 3 years experience with agile project delivery
  • Knowledge of ETL and ELT processes would be advantageous
  • Knowledge of best practices in the areas of data wrangling
  • Excellent critical thinking and ability to analyse solution options.
  • Good understanding of data modelling concepts (conceptual, logical, physical) and architectures, e.g., Ralph Kimball / Bill Inmon architectures
  • Azure Data Lake Storage
  • Azure Data Factory
  • Azure Databricks
  • Azure SQL Data Warehouse
  • Azure Analysis Services.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Requirements elicitation and documentation, e.g., producing functional specifications containing functional & non-functional requirements
  • Analysing new sources of data to ensure quality, structure, uniqueness, coverage, and accuracy
  • Creating complete data sets for analysis by the data science and application teams
  • Validating data quality through reports and tools to monitor and visualize data
  • Reverse engineering and regression testing products to ensure they perform the same outcomes in the data platform as they do at the source
  • Assisting with System Integration Testing (SIT), including preparation of test scripts, documentation of outcomes, raising of defects, etc.
  • Facilitating User Acceptance Testing (UAT), including documentation of outcomes, raising of defects, obtaining user sign-off, etc.
  • Managing product and sprint backlogs
  • Writing detailed user stories and raising bugs
  • Scrum master and/or Product Owner experience would be advantageous
  • Experience working with Azure DevOps boards would be advantageous.

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #BADE as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

