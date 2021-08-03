POSITION: Technical Business Analyst/Data Quality Engineer (#BADE)
LOCATION: Melrose, Johannesburg
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, depending on experience & qualifications
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum 8 years experience working on software development and/or systems implementation projects
- Minimum 3 years experience with agile project delivery
- Knowledge of ETL and ELT processes would be advantageous
- Knowledge of best practices in the areas of data wrangling
- Excellent critical thinking and ability to analyse solution options.
- Good understanding of data modelling concepts (conceptual, logical, physical) and architectures, e.g., Ralph Kimball / Bill Inmon architectures
- Azure Data Lake Storage
- Azure Data Factory
- Azure Databricks
- Azure SQL Data Warehouse
- Azure Analysis Services.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Requirements elicitation and documentation, e.g., producing functional specifications containing functional & non-functional requirements
- Analysing new sources of data to ensure quality, structure, uniqueness, coverage, and accuracy
- Creating complete data sets for analysis by the data science and application teams
- Validating data quality through reports and tools to monitor and visualize data
- Reverse engineering and regression testing products to ensure they perform the same outcomes in the data platform as they do at the source
- Assisting with System Integration Testing (SIT), including preparation of test scripts, documentation of outcomes, raising of defects, etc.
- Facilitating User Acceptance Testing (UAT), including documentation of outcomes, raising of defects, obtaining user sign-off, etc.
- Managing product and sprint backlogs
- Writing detailed user stories and raising bugs
- Scrum master and/or Product Owner experience would be advantageous
- Experience working with Azure DevOps boards would be advantageous.
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #BADE as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
