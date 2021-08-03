POSITION: Technical Support Analyst (#TSA)
LOCATION: Melrose, Johannesburg
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, depending on experience & qualifications
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
REQUIREMENTS:
- Tertiary IT/related degree/diploma (in a field such as MIS, Computer Science, or equivalent experience),
- A minimum of 3-4 years experience in 2nd or 3rd line support.
- Microsoft Certified:
- Azure Administrator Associate;
- Identity and Access Administrator Associate;
- Information Protection Administrator Associate;
- Azure Security Engineer Associate.
- ITIL V4 Foundation
- Azure products and services: (Logic and Functional app, Application Insights, Performance monitoring))
- Programming –
- SQL – maintenance and troubleshooting various database-related issues. (Extracting application-related data)
- NET Core (C#) – minimal console application programming for the purpose of obtaining solutions to reoccurring problems
- HTML – creating and testing application integration templates. JavaScript. Razor, Angular, Nativescript
- Database scripting – Azure SQL
- Complex problem solving
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to diagnose and address application issues
- Excellent time management skills
- Commitment to providing exceptional service to customers and support to staff members
- Responsible and accountable for a team
- Delegation
- Critical thinking & Emotional maturity
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Provide 2nd or 3rd line support to company clients as well as to the company’s internal team;
- Providing accurate Incident resolution and Service Request management, within established Service Level Agreement (SLA) and Operating Level Agreement (OLA) time frames, meeting or exceeding customer’s requirements and expectations;
- Incidents and Service Requests are managed effectively; ensuring information is captured in the Service Desk Call Management System for future reference and analysis, in line with ITIL principles;
- Logging, assigning, and management of support calls;
- Communicate call statuses and updates to all relevant stakeholders;
- Troubleshooting – Problems and bugs that are reported should be researched, followed by resolutions, and problems should then continue to be monitored;
- Assess, coordinate, and review all issues and impacts associated with applications support;
- Proactively suggest ways of improving system stability, availability, performance, and reliability;
- Test software prior to being implemented through various environments – Development, Quality Assurance, Production;
- Handle customer/client/user inquiries through dedicated ticket reporting channel;
- Analyse incidents that repeatedly reoccur to find and resolve underlying root causes;
- Analyse consistently reported problems or certain tasks which users can’t complete and form a Frequently-asked-questions platform (FAQ) and Troubleshooting guides to minimize the number of inquiries;
- Frequently analyse application logs, alerts, application insights, and reports on various applications;
- Frequently interact with technical teams and to an extend occasionally code to obtain conclusions;
- Contribute to the development of an internal knowledge base;
- Securely maintain the IT/IS Operational and physical environments in line with corporate security policies, standards, and work practices;
- May require:
- The setting, maintaining, and operationalising standards and processes of your team; and
- Managing performance of direct reports.
- Individuals must be willing to work on a shift basis and participate in a roster system including working shifts on nights and weekends.
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #TSA as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
