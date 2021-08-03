Technical Support Analyst

Aug 3, 2021

POSITION: Technical Support Analyst (#TSA)
LOCATION: Melrose, Johannesburg
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, depending on experience & qualifications
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Tertiary IT/related degree/diploma (in a field such as MIS, Computer Science, or equivalent experience),
  • A minimum of 3-4 years experience in 2nd or 3rd line support.
  • Microsoft Certified:
  • Azure Administrator Associate;
  • Identity and Access Administrator Associate;
  • Information Protection Administrator Associate;
  • Azure Security Engineer Associate.
  • ITIL V4 Foundation
  • Azure products and services: (Logic and Functional app, Application Insights, Performance monitoring))
  • Programming –
  • SQL – maintenance and troubleshooting various database-related issues. (Extracting application-related data)
  • NET Core (C#) – minimal console application programming for the purpose of obtaining solutions to reoccurring problems
  • HTML – creating and testing application integration templates. JavaScript. Razor, Angular, Nativescript
  • Database scripting – Azure SQL
  • Complex problem solving
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to diagnose and address application issues
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Commitment to providing exceptional service to customers and support to staff members
  • Responsible and accountable for a team
  • Delegation
  • Critical thinking & Emotional maturity

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Provide 2nd or 3rd line support to company clients as well as to the company’s internal team;
  • Providing accurate Incident resolution and Service Request management, within established Service Level Agreement (SLA) and Operating Level Agreement (OLA) time frames, meeting or exceeding customer’s requirements and expectations;
  • Incidents and Service Requests are managed effectively; ensuring information is captured in the Service Desk Call Management System for future reference and analysis, in line with ITIL principles;
  • Logging, assigning, and management of support calls;
  • Communicate call statuses and updates to all relevant stakeholders;
  • Troubleshooting – Problems and bugs that are reported should be researched, followed by resolutions, and problems should then continue to be monitored;
  • Assess, coordinate, and review all issues and impacts associated with applications support;
  • Proactively suggest ways of improving system stability, availability, performance, and reliability;
  • Test software prior to being implemented through various environments – Development, Quality Assurance, Production;
  • Handle customer/client/user inquiries through dedicated ticket reporting channel;
  • Analyse incidents that repeatedly reoccur to find and resolve underlying root causes;
  • Analyse consistently reported problems or certain tasks which users can’t complete and form a Frequently-asked-questions platform (FAQ) and Troubleshooting guides to minimize the number of inquiries;
  • Frequently analyse application logs, alerts, application insights, and reports on various applications;
  • Frequently interact with technical teams and to an extend occasionally code to obtain conclusions;
  • Contribute to the development of an internal knowledge base;
  • Securely maintain the IT/IS Operational and physical environments in line with corporate security policies, standards, and work practices;
  • May require:
  • The setting, maintaining, and operationalising standards and processes of your team; and
  • Managing performance of direct reports.
  • Individuals must be willing to work on a shift basis and participate in a roster system including working shifts on nights and weekends.

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #TSA as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Related Degree
  • Microsoft Certified
  • Azure Administrator Associate
  • ITIL V4 Foundation
  • SQL
  • ASP.Net Core
  • HTML
  • JavaScript. Razor
  • Angular
  • Nativescript
  • Database scripting – Azure SQL
  • 2nd Line

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position