Technical Test Analyst – Semi Remote – Up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A German multinational corporation and one of the world’s largest producers of motor vehicles is looking to hire the services of a skilled Technical Test Analyst on a long-term contract role.

You will be required to define and implement test plan on projects; coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts; ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers and Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.

Requirements:

Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)

ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing

Min of 5+ years’ experience in Test Analysis

Min of 8 years’ experience in Testing

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Requirement review

Path and Condition Testing

API Testing

Static and Dynamic analysis

Resource Utilization

Maintainability Testing

Portability Testing

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility

Technical Test Case creation

Clear defect capturing

Defect workflow adherence

Managing and communicating issues

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness

Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

Manual & Test Execution

Security and Reliability Testing

Performance Testing

Test Tools usage experience in JIRA, ALM, CONFLUENCE

Responsibilities:

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

Modelling techniques and method

Reporting

Defining and implementing test plan on projects

Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT)

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution

Plans organize and support test case creation

Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing

Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager

Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers

Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics

Reference Number for this position is NN53291 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand/Rosslyn/Menlyn and Home Office offering a contract rate of up to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Agile

ALM

JIR

ISEB

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

