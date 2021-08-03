Technical Test Analyst – Semi Remote – Up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A German multinational corporation and one of the world’s largest producers of motor vehicles is looking to hire the services of a skilled Technical Test Analyst on a long-term contract role.
You will be required to define and implement test plan on projects; coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts; ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers and Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.
If you are ready to take your career to the next level and are looking for challenging projects and exposure to new techs, then this may be the right opportunity for you! Apply Now!!
Requirements:
- Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)
- ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing
- Min of 5+ years’ experience in Test Analysis
- Min of 8 years’ experience in Testing
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
- Requirement review
- Path and Condition Testing
- API Testing
- Static and Dynamic analysis
- Resource Utilization
- Maintainability Testing
- Portability Testing
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility
- Technical Test Case creation
- Clear defect capturing
- Defect workflow adherence
- Managing and communicating issues
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness
- Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
- Manual & Test Execution
- Security and Reliability Testing
- Performance Testing
- Test Tools usage experience in JIRA, ALM, CONFLUENCE
Responsibilities:
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- Modelling techniques and method
- Reporting
- Defining and implementing test plan on projects
- Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT)
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution
- Plans organize and support test case creation
- Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution
- Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager
- Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers
- Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics
Reference Number for this position is NN53291 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand/Rosslyn/Menlyn and Home Office offering a contract rate of up to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- ALM
- JIR
- ISEB
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma