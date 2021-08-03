Test Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Stores Technology team. If you have an in-depth knowledge of testing and you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop a world-class multi-platform Point-of-Service solution that empowers store users to deliver a streamlined and seamless customer experience.

Our Stores Technology portfolio comprises platforms, services and functions needed to power our digital experiences and engagement for millions of TFG’s customers every day. We are passionate technologists who thrive on simple and elegant architecture. Innovation and agility are parts of our core. We are part of a dynamic team providing shared services across all of TFG’s brands with a focus on customer and employee. Come and get challenged in a fast-paced and agile environment.

This is an ideal role for a self-motivated, highly driven individual looking to make an impact and deliver value. We are seeking a candidate who is has a detailed understand of testing, who has experience in a manual and automated testing capacity and who enjoys collaborating with product teams to deliver a slick and stylish product.

TFG’s mission is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing its international footprint by providing innovative products, creative customer experiences and by leveraging its portfolio of diverse brands to differentiate its offering.

Your key performance areas will be:

Work closely with scrums teams as part of an agile development process

Reviewing business and system requirements, including agile stories, to ensure testability and to identify issues early

Preparing test plans and test schedules

Designing test cases and test scenarios to effectively test systems and applications

Applying test methods, techniques and standards

Executing test cases to evaluate system quality and mitigate risk

Performing a variety of different functional and non-functional testing types

Maintenance and extension of the test automation suite

Identifying and investigating issues, including triaging with Product Owners and Developers

Manage defects through to resolution

Monitoring and reporting on testing progress, as well as system quality

Interacting with different companies, including 3rd party vendors and service providers

Experience/Skills/Education:

A relevant tertiary qualification

More than 5 years of solid testing experience across a range of application types including web, mobile and desktop

An understanding of the role that testing plays in Waterfall and Agile development projects

Experience in using a range of technical tools to aid testing effort e.g. SOAPUI, Postman, SQL Profiler

Prior experience in using test management tools e.g. JIRA, Microsoft Test Manager

Experience in test automation using tools such as CodedUI and Selenium

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to communicate at all levels

Strong technical background, the ability to read and write SQL queries, read code and understand SQL database structures

The ability to self-manage deliverables and to communicate concerns

Experience co-ordinating SIT and UAT schedules

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.

