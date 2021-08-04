1st Line German System Engineer

We are urgently looking for a young German speaking 1st Line Systems Engineer for our client based in Cape Town. This is a fantastic opportunity for an individual looking for career growth in a well-established multi international organization.

Area: Cape Town CBD

Key Accountabilities

Logging and progressing services desk support tickets (incidents, service requests & changes) through our MSP systems.

Provide remote 1 st /2 nd line technical IT support.

/2 line technical IT support. Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software related incidents based on Microsoft systems.

Resolve incidents within agreed first-time-fix parameters and escalate within the team where required, complying with contracted SLAs.

Take ownership of incidents and manage through to resolution where possible.

Attend to pro- and reactive monitoring alerts in order to ensure minimum disruption to customers.

Meet client expectations in terms of quality of work and delivery to deadlines.

Action customer enquiries effectively in a timely fashion as per prescribed SLA.

Follow-up activities to resolution and to customer satisfaction.

Produce information reports upon request.

Build and maintain company reputation & customer relationships.

Candidate Requirements

Native German & Fluent in English.

& Fluent in English. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Technical understanding of current industry-leading technologies.

Customer relations skills; ability to understand and comprehend customer concerns and requirements.

A desire for continuous learning and career development.

Ability to work in, and as part of a team.

SA citizen, permanent resident or right to employment in South Africa (Work Visa)

Required Skills & Experience

Matric or equivalent secondary education.

1 year experience in an IT Service Desk environment providing 1 st /2 nd line support.

/2 line support. 1 year experience supporting Microsoft Systems; Desktop, Server, Office, etc.

1 year exposure to basic TCP/IP, LAN, WAN, SSL VPN troubleshooting.

Exposure to HP & Dell hardware technologies.

Advantageous

Exposure to dedicated 2 nd line support.

line support. Exposure to and working with Exchange/365, Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, etc.

Exposure to and working with virtual environments (VMware/Hyper-V)

Formal IT qualification, ie MCP certification.

ITIL Foundation certification.

Exposure to backup & disaster recovery technologies (Veeam, Zerto, Backup Exec, Datto, etc.)

Exposure to Citrix (XenApp/XenDesktop).

Exposure to Cloud and IaaS platforms

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

Learn more/Apply for this position