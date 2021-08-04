1st Line German System Engineer

We are urgently looking for a young German speaking 1st Line Systems Engineer for our client based in Cape Town. This is a fantastic opportunity for an individual looking for career growth in a well-established multi international organization.
Area: Cape Town CBD
Key Accountabilities
- Logging and progressing services desk support tickets (incidents, service requests & changes) through our MSP systems.
- Provide remote 1st/2nd line technical IT support.
- Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software related incidents based on Microsoft systems.
- Resolve incidents within agreed first-time-fix parameters and escalate within the team where required, complying with contracted SLAs.
- Take ownership of incidents and manage through to resolution where possible.
- Attend to pro- and reactive monitoring alerts in order to ensure minimum disruption to customers.
- Meet client expectations in terms of quality of work and delivery to deadlines.
- Action customer enquiries effectively in a timely fashion as per prescribed SLA.
- Follow-up activities to resolution and to customer satisfaction.
- Produce information reports upon request.
- Build and maintain company reputation & customer relationships.
Candidate Requirements
- Native German & Fluent in English.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Technical understanding of current industry-leading technologies.
- Customer relations skills; ability to understand and comprehend customer concerns and requirements.
- A desire for continuous learning and career development.
- Ability to work in, and as part of a team.
- SA citizen, permanent resident or right to employment in South Africa (Work Visa)
Required Skills & Experience
- Matric or equivalent secondary education.
- 1 year experience in an IT Service Desk environment providing 1st/2ndline support.
- 1 year experience supporting Microsoft Systems; Desktop, Server, Office, etc.
- 1 year exposure to basic TCP/IP, LAN, WAN, SSL VPN troubleshooting.
- Exposure to HP & Dell hardware technologies.
Advantageous
- Exposure to dedicated 2ndline support.
- Exposure to and working with Exchange/365, Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, etc.
- Exposure to and working with virtual environments (VMware/Hyper-V)
- Formal IT qualification, ie MCP certification.
- ITIL Foundation certification.
- Exposure to backup & disaster recovery technologies (Veeam, Zerto, Backup Exec, Datto, etc.)
- Exposure to Citrix (XenApp/XenDesktop).
- Exposure to Cloud and IaaS platforms
Employer & Job Benefits:
