1st Line German System Engineer

Aug 4, 2021

We are urgently looking for a young German speaking 1st Line Systems Engineer for our client based in Cape Town. This is a fantastic opportunity for an individual looking for career growth in a well-established multi international organization.

Area: Cape Town CBD

Key Accountabilities

  • Logging and progressing services desk support tickets (incidents, service requests & changes) through our MSP systems.
  • Provide remote 1st/2nd line technical IT support.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software related incidents based on Microsoft systems.
  • Resolve incidents within agreed first-time-fix parameters and escalate within the team where required, complying with contracted SLAs.
  • Take ownership of incidents and manage through to resolution where possible.
  • Attend to pro- and reactive monitoring alerts in order to ensure minimum disruption to customers.
  • Meet client expectations in terms of quality of work and delivery to deadlines.
  • Action customer enquiries effectively in a timely fashion as per prescribed SLA.
  • Follow-up activities to resolution and to customer satisfaction.
  • Produce information reports upon request.
  • Build and maintain company reputation & customer relationships.

Candidate Requirements

  • Native German & Fluent in English.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Technical understanding of current industry-leading technologies.
  • Customer relations skills; ability to understand and comprehend customer concerns and requirements.
  • A desire for continuous learning and career development.
  • Ability to work in, and as part of a team.
  • SA citizen, permanent resident or right to employment in South Africa (Work Visa)

Required Skills & Experience

  • Matric or equivalent secondary education.
  • 1 year experience in an IT Service Desk environment providing 1st/2ndline support.
  • 1 year experience supporting Microsoft Systems; Desktop, Server, Office, etc.
  • 1 year exposure to basic TCP/IP, LAN, WAN, SSL VPN troubleshooting.
  • Exposure to HP & Dell hardware technologies.

Advantageous

  • Exposure to dedicated 2ndline support.
  • Exposure to and working with Exchange/365, Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, etc.
  • Exposure to and working with virtual environments (VMware/Hyper-V)
  • Formal IT qualification, ie MCP certification.
  • ITIL Foundation certification.
  • Exposure to backup & disaster recovery technologies (Veeam, Zerto, Backup Exec, Datto, etc.)
  • Exposure to Citrix (XenApp/XenDesktop).
  • Exposure to Cloud and IaaS platforms

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

Learn more/Apply for this position