Angular Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Angular Developer, Operations Support to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

Minimum of 5 years of experience in web development

Minimum of 2 years of dedicated experience in Angular development

Technical / Functional skills:

Angular (version >= 8)

JavaScript, CSS, HTML

GIT, Jenkins, Nexus, CI/CD

AGILE software development knowledge

Knowledge of daily business incident managing in ITSM Suite

UX/UI desirable

Role tasks / requirements:

Refine implementation stories within the team.

Implement necessary changes in Angular web frontend according to given design framework.

Maintain frontend code (optimize, keep up to date with framework versions).

Write unit tests for Angular code.

Write/maintain API tests against backend services (gherkin/cucumber).

Analyse and fix defects raised by users

Accept, document, and resolve ITSM (Incident) tickets.

Interact with myWorkplace team for integration of the Apps.

Apply now for more information

Desired Skills:

Angular

Javascript

CSS

HTML

GIT

Jenkins

nexus

CI/CD

ITSM

UX/UI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position