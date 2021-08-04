An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Angular Developer, Operations Support to join their dynamic team.
Minimum years of experience:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in web development
- Minimum of 2 years of dedicated experience in Angular development
Technical / Functional skills:
- Angular (version >= 8)
- JavaScript, CSS, HTML
- GIT, Jenkins, Nexus, CI/CD
- AGILE software development knowledge
- Knowledge of daily business incident managing in ITSM Suite
- UX/UI desirable
Role tasks / requirements:
- Refine implementation stories within the team.
- Implement necessary changes in Angular web frontend according to given design framework.
- Maintain frontend code (optimize, keep up to date with framework versions).
- Write unit tests for Angular code.
- Write/maintain API tests against backend services (gherkin/cucumber).
- Analyse and fix defects raised by users
- Accept, document, and resolve ITSM (Incident) tickets.
- Interact with myWorkplace team for integration of the Apps.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Javascript
- CSS
- HTML
- GIT
- Jenkins
- nexus
- CI/CD
- ITSM
- UX/UI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years