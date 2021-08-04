Angular Developer

Aug 4, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Angular Developer, Operations Support to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in web development
  • Minimum of 2 years of dedicated experience in Angular development

Technical / Functional skills:

  • Angular (version >= 8)
  • JavaScript, CSS, HTML
  • GIT, Jenkins, Nexus, CI/CD
  • AGILE software development knowledge
  • Knowledge of daily business incident managing in ITSM Suite
  • UX/UI desirable

Role tasks / requirements:

  • Refine implementation stories within the team.
  • Implement necessary changes in Angular web frontend according to given design framework.
  • Maintain frontend code (optimize, keep up to date with framework versions).
  • Write unit tests for Angular code.
  • Write/maintain API tests against backend services (gherkin/cucumber).
  • Analyse and fix defects raised by users
  • Accept, document, and resolve ITSM (Incident) tickets.
  • Interact with myWorkplace team for integration of the Apps.

