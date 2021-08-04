Big Data DevOps Engineer

Qualifications:

Grade 12.

3-year degree/ diploma in technology field

Azure Administrator / Developer Associate Certification – Terraform certification (desirable)

Job objectives:

1. Work with specialist in operations to ensure data applications and the jobs running on them are secure and available in production

Work with the ETL development teams and Data Engineers to deploy and ensure the deploy ability of infrastructure, packaged applications and data transformation jobs.

Work with application and data artifact owners to manage the cost of infrastructure deployed to support both development and production.

Work with specialist in operations to ensure data applications and the jobs running on them are secure and available in production.

Implement appropriate monitoring and logging to ensure potential failure can be detected, diagnosed, and remediate before services are impacted.

Be able to deploy highly available and disaster recovery infrastructure as appropriate for cluster-based solution.

Work with the security team to ensure the application and its infrastructure is secure.

Where possible work with the development team leads to ensure security is built into their development effort.

Where appropriate deploy additional security measure such as WAFs into the production environment.

Exploit security services available from the cloud provider to monitor and ensure the security of the environment

Work with the ETL development teams and Data Engineers to deploy and ensure the deploy ability of infrastructure, package applications and data transformation jobs.

Use existing SDLC tool chains to deploy cluster-based data application and the data transformation and queries that run on them.

Maintain and upgrading existing SDLC tool chains.

Work with the development managers to support them in SDLC automation and developing code to deploy infrastructure using our existing SDLC tool chains.

Work with application owners to manage the cost infrastructure deployed for applications both in development and production.

Tag resource appropriately so that their cost can be monitored by system.

Tactically work with the application and data artifact owners to implement tactical cost saving where possible while maintaining the required performance.

Support system and data artifact owners in monitoring, predicting, and optimizing the cost of operating their infrastructure relative to the required performance.

Experience:

3 years experience experience in technology related field either as ETL developer, Data Engineer or Systems Engineer for Linux hosted data management application managed through scripted automated deployment

1 years experience as Big Data DevOps Engineer responsible for the deployment and availability of data transformation jobs

Retail and/or Ecommerce (Desirable)

Knowledge & Skills:

Deploying and managing applications and databases in the cloud

Big data/data warehousing/business intelligence application patterns

DevOps

Agile

Application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis

Ability to implement SDLC automation and Testing for data transformation or data query jobs

Ability to configure and deploy infrastructure using Terraform

Ability to implement logging and monitor data application using environment and application specific logging

Ability to implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents

Ability to implement high availability, and disaster recovery for big data jobs

Learn more/Apply for this position