Business Analyst at SA Taxi Development Finance

Main Purpose:

To provide in-depth analysis of the business processes, business requirements and the production of all relevant documentation and work designated projects through the whole project lifecycle.

Accountabilities:

To identify, analyse and document business requirements and business roles for designated projects to deliver Requirements Catalogues, Business Requirements Definitions or Specifications including use cases and process maps as required.

To ensure that final deliverables of a task or project meet the stated business requirements, have been successfully delivered and measured against original design specifications within agreed deadlines.

To work with suppliers during the analysis, design and build phase to ensure solutions meet business requirements.

To be responsible for working with the appropriate business area at the proposed project stage, from initial concept to ensure accurate and timely analysis.

To work with the business to ensure that requirements are articulated correctly and the impact of business and systems changes are fully understood.

To work with the business to ensure business cases are produced and feasibility studies or project proposals are produced to meet user requirements.

To deliver full requirements traceability and benefits mapping of all changes.

To drive forward new ideas, strategy and proposals through business teams to develop and/or enhance existing propositions to meet current and potential requirements.

To carry out in-depth research and analysis of current propositions against market trends and technology advances.

To assess new technologies in the market and make recommendations against business requirements or business problems.

To assess industry trends, regulatory changes and monitor competitor activities to ensure deliverables compliment strategic and tactical thinking.

To deliver and facilitate workshops for business owners, enabling them to look at the detail around their requirements and the impact of their desire or proposed change.

To work with systems analysts to identify, gather and document functional and non-functional specifications.

To work with suppliers to identify, analyse and deliver solid requirements and proposals.

To assist with functional testing.

To provide support to the training team and validate the quality of the training material produced.

Skills/Experience Required:

Minimum post graduate professional qualification.

2-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst together with Change Management and Business Process Re-engineering experience.

2-5 years’ experience in full systems lifecycle, from analysis, through to design, build and implementation.

2-5 years’ experience of 3rd party solution selection and implementation as well as internal developed solutions.

2-5 years’ experience within the Financial Service or Insurance industry.

Desired Skills:

Change Management

Business Process Re-engineering

Business Process Analysis

3rd party solution selection

Financial Services industry

Insurance industry

Requirements Gathering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

