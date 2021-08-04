Business Analyst at SA Taxi Development Finance

Main Purpose:
To provide in-depth analysis of the business processes, business requirements and the production of all relevant documentation and work designated projects through the whole project lifecycle.
Accountabilities:
- To identify, analyse and document business requirements and business roles for designated projects to deliver Requirements Catalogues, Business Requirements Definitions or Specifications including use cases and process maps as required.
- To ensure that final deliverables of a task or project meet the stated business requirements, have been successfully delivered and measured against original design specifications within agreed deadlines.
- To work with suppliers during the analysis, design and build phase to ensure solutions meet business requirements.
- To be responsible for working with the appropriate business area at the proposed project stage, from initial concept to ensure accurate and timely analysis.
- To work with the business to ensure that requirements are articulated correctly and the impact of business and systems changes are fully understood.
- To work with the business to ensure business cases are produced and feasibility studies or project proposals are produced to meet user requirements.
- To deliver full requirements traceability and benefits mapping of all changes.
- To drive forward new ideas, strategy and proposals through business teams to develop and/or enhance existing propositions to meet current and potential requirements.
- To carry out in-depth research and analysis of current propositions against market trends and technology advances.
- To assess new technologies in the market and make recommendations against business requirements or business problems.
- To assess industry trends, regulatory changes and monitor competitor activities to ensure deliverables compliment strategic and tactical thinking.
- To deliver and facilitate workshops for business owners, enabling them to look at the detail around their requirements and the impact of their desire or proposed change.
- To work with systems analysts to identify, gather and document functional and non-functional specifications.
- To work with suppliers to identify, analyse and deliver solid requirements and proposals.
- To assist with functional testing.
- To provide support to the training team and validate the quality of the training material produced.
Skills/Experience Required:
- Minimum post graduate professional qualification.
- 2-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst together with Change Management and Business Process Re-engineering experience.
- 2-5 years’ experience in full systems lifecycle, from analysis, through to design, build and implementation.
- 2-5 years’ experience of 3rd party solution selection and implementation as well as internal developed solutions.
- 2-5 years’ experience within the Financial Service or Insurance industry.
Desired Skills:
- Change Management
- Business Process Re-engineering
- Business Process Analysis
- 3rd party solution selection
- Financial Services industry
- Insurance industry
- Requirements Gathering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours