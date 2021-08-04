Business Intelligence Developer

SQL Server skills including SQL objects development, performance tuning, data analysis and integration
A strong experience in Technologies such as PowerBI, VSTO, SharePoint, SAS, Power BI, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS,
Any cloud technology tools such AWS, Azure or GCP or Snowflake would be added advantage.
Ability to read code and support applications, reports and processes
Project lifecycle (SDLC) knowledge & source code repository is a must.
Presentation skills
Understanding and knowledge of Microsoft Applications for collaboration
Good knowledge of Business Analysis would be advantage
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence o
- Data Warehousing
- Data principles
- Data Analytics o
- Cloud technologies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree