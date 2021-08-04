Business Intelligence Developer

SQL Server skills including SQL objects development, performance tuning, data analysis and integration

A strong experience in Technologies such as PowerBI, VSTO, SharePoint, SAS, Power BI, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS,

Any cloud technology tools such AWS, Azure or GCP or Snowflake would be added advantage.

Ability to read code and support applications, reports and processes

Project lifecycle (SDLC) knowledge & source code repository is a must.

Presentation skills

Understanding and knowledge of Microsoft Applications for collaboration

Good knowledge of Business Analysis would be advantage

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence o

Data Warehousing

Data principles

Data Analytics o

Cloud technologies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

