Data Analyst

Reporting to the CI and Performance Manager.

Your responsibilities will include:

Analysing, understanding, and prioritizing tasks according to the core business or project objectives

Creating reports with focus areas for business improvement

Identifying important variables and focus areas in the business

Analysing data to answer strategic and operational questions posed by the business

Provide information to various stakeholders

Collaborate with TDT managers and Franchise Managers to establish project plans while accounting for the trade-offs between operational practicality and overall performance

Daily Food Operations Metrics Management:

Provide significant support to the Food Delivery Team according to weekly goals and targeted metrics.

Manage Food delivery support tools i.e. QlikView, Branch Dashboards, Weekly reports to inform operational decisions and improvement

Construct weekly reports for improvement and new target areas

Use weekly targets to manage day-to-day performance and inform operations for the best impact

Product reviews and complaints tracking:

The role will interface frequently with the Food and TDT operations teams and engage somewhat in the specifications of PaLM releases and new product features

Furthermore, the role will cover SOP reviews and complaints management from a driver behaviour and training aspect where relevant

Process Improvement:

Regularly review and analyse key metrics in Food delivery operations to identify root causes and formulate solutions to improve performance

Ability to develop and set up reporting for metrics

Managing customer, branch, and driver feedback into continuous performance improvement processes

Contribute to the design, implementation, and improvement of new and existing food support processes & tools

Leading small project improvement initiatives as required

Self-improvement to innovate and to keep skills up to date

Attributes required:

A Solutions-oriented and attention to detail – qualitatively (written SOP’s and email structure) and quantitatively (charts and tables)

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to interpret and inform decisions that are pragmatic and operationally practical

Ability to present ideas succinctly, in writing, and verbally

Versatile and with an appetite to learn from the experience of others and independently through experimentation and research

Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment, but also maintain a focus to ranked priorities with the highest strategic impact

Self-motivated to continuously improve and update their own skills

A general willingness to learn, embrace and question new or existing technologies

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant Undergraduate degree / diploma / certificate (i.e. Sciences, Statistics, Operations)

A minimum of 3 years experience in business analysis, operational management, or a related field

Experience defining solutions for internal and external customer networks

Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information clearly and concisely to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals

Experience in change management

Advanced Excel Skills essential – e.g. Pivot tables, IF/COUNTIF/VLOOKUP statements, Chart-building, conditional formatting, sorting and handling big data files

PowerPoint Skills – Constructing a storyline, clear & concise slides, strategic use of visuals graphics, and colour

Experience in SQL

Experience in scripting Python/R

Experience in Power Bi or QlikView (advantageous)

Experience in React (advantageous)

Experience in an e-commerce, start-up, or tech environment (advantageous)

Experience in tech and how to use tech solutions such as automation to improve performance

Experience in the development of others – can lead others, delegate tasks, and develop a team if necessary

Desired Skills:

Data

BI

Python

Qlikview

SQL

