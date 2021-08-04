Data Analyst

Aug 4, 2021

Reporting to the CI and Performance Manager.

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Analysing, understanding, and prioritizing tasks according to the core business or project objectives
  • Creating reports with focus areas for business improvement
  • Identifying important variables and focus areas in the business
  • Analysing data to answer strategic and operational questions posed by the business
  • Provide information to various stakeholders
  • Collaborate with TDT managers and Franchise Managers to establish project plans while accounting for the trade-offs between operational practicality and overall performance
  • Daily Food Operations Metrics Management:
  • Provide significant support to the Food Delivery Team according to weekly goals and targeted metrics.
  • Manage Food delivery support tools i.e. QlikView, Branch Dashboards, Weekly reports to inform operational decisions and improvement
  • Construct weekly reports for improvement and new target areas
  • Use weekly targets to manage day-to-day performance and inform operations for the best impact
  • Product reviews and complaints tracking:
  • The role will interface frequently with the Food and TDT operations teams and engage somewhat in the specifications of PaLM releases and new product features
  • Furthermore, the role will cover SOP reviews and complaints management from a driver behaviour and training aspect where relevant
  • Process Improvement:
  • Regularly review and analyse key metrics in Food delivery operations to identify root causes and formulate solutions to improve performance
  • Ability to develop and set up reporting for metrics
  • Managing customer, branch, and driver feedback into continuous performance improvement processes
  • Contribute to the design, implementation, and improvement of new and existing food support processes & tools
  • Leading small project improvement initiatives as required
  • Self-improvement to innovate and to keep skills up to date

Attributes required:

  • A Solutions-oriented and attention to detail – qualitatively (written SOP’s and email structure) and quantitatively (charts and tables)
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to interpret and inform decisions that are pragmatic and operationally practical
  • Ability to present ideas succinctly, in writing, and verbally
  • Versatile and with an appetite to learn from the experience of others and independently through experimentation and research
  • Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment, but also maintain a focus to ranked priorities with the highest strategic impact
  • Self-motivated to continuously improve and update their own skills
  • A general willingness to learn, embrace and question new or existing technologies

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Undergraduate degree / diploma / certificate (i.e. Sciences, Statistics, Operations)
  • A minimum of 3 years experience in business analysis, operational management, or a related field
  • Experience defining solutions for internal and external customer networks
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information clearly and concisely to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals
  • Experience in change management
  • Advanced Excel Skills essential – e.g. Pivot tables, IF/COUNTIF/VLOOKUP statements, Chart-building, conditional formatting, sorting and handling big data files
  • PowerPoint Skills – Constructing a storyline, clear & concise slides, strategic use of visuals graphics, and colour
  • Experience in SQL
  • Experience in scripting Python/R
  • Experience in Power Bi or QlikView (advantageous)
  • Experience in React (advantageous)
  • Experience in an e-commerce, start-up, or tech environment (advantageous)
  • Experience in tech and how to use tech solutions such as automation to improve performance
  • Experience in the development of others – can lead others, delegate tasks, and develop a team if necessary

Desired Skills:

  • Data
  • BI
  • Python
  • Qlikview
  • SQL

