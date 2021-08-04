Data Analyst

Reporting to the CI and Performance Manager.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Analysing, understanding, and prioritizing tasks according to the core business or project objectives
- Creating reports with focus areas for business improvement
- Identifying important variables and focus areas in the business
- Analysing data to answer strategic and operational questions posed by the business
- Provide information to various stakeholders
- Collaborate with TDT managers and Franchise Managers to establish project plans while accounting for the trade-offs between operational practicality and overall performance
- Daily Food Operations Metrics Management:
- Provide significant support to the Food Delivery Team according to weekly goals and targeted metrics.
- Manage Food delivery support tools i.e. QlikView, Branch Dashboards, Weekly reports to inform operational decisions and improvement
- Construct weekly reports for improvement and new target areas
- Use weekly targets to manage day-to-day performance and inform operations for the best impact
- Product reviews and complaints tracking:
- The role will interface frequently with the Food and TDT operations teams and engage somewhat in the specifications of PaLM releases and new product features
- Furthermore, the role will cover SOP reviews and complaints management from a driver behaviour and training aspect where relevant
- Process Improvement:
- Regularly review and analyse key metrics in Food delivery operations to identify root causes and formulate solutions to improve performance
- Ability to develop and set up reporting for metrics
- Managing customer, branch, and driver feedback into continuous performance improvement processes
- Contribute to the design, implementation, and improvement of new and existing food support processes & tools
- Leading small project improvement initiatives as required
- Self-improvement to innovate and to keep skills up to date
Attributes required:
- A Solutions-oriented and attention to detail – qualitatively (written SOP’s and email structure) and quantitatively (charts and tables)
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to interpret and inform decisions that are pragmatic and operationally practical
- Ability to present ideas succinctly, in writing, and verbally
- Versatile and with an appetite to learn from the experience of others and independently through experimentation and research
- Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment, but also maintain a focus to ranked priorities with the highest strategic impact
- Self-motivated to continuously improve and update their own skills
- A general willingness to learn, embrace and question new or existing technologies
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Undergraduate degree / diploma / certificate (i.e. Sciences, Statistics, Operations)
- A minimum of 3 years experience in business analysis, operational management, or a related field
- Experience defining solutions for internal and external customer networks
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information clearly and concisely to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals
- Experience in change management
- Advanced Excel Skills essential – e.g. Pivot tables, IF/COUNTIF/VLOOKUP statements, Chart-building, conditional formatting, sorting and handling big data files
- PowerPoint Skills – Constructing a storyline, clear & concise slides, strategic use of visuals graphics, and colour
- Experience in SQL
- Experience in scripting Python/R
- Experience in Power Bi or QlikView (advantageous)
- Experience in React (advantageous)
- Experience in an e-commerce, start-up, or tech environment (advantageous)
- Experience in tech and how to use tech solutions such as automation to improve performance
- Experience in the development of others – can lead others, delegate tasks, and develop a team if necessary
Desired Skills:
- Data
- BI
- Python
- Qlikview
- SQL