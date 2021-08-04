Developer – C# / .NET (Senior) at Parvana

About the Client:

A solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, this organisation offers the option to be head office or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local clients but they do international off-shore development too.

Responsibilities:

Leading a project team to deliver on systems and features requested by a Product Owner in an Agile project environment.

Architect and consult on system design, technologies and processes and liaise between Business Analysts, Product Owners and the development team.

Qualifications:

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma.

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred.

Skills / Experience:

4 – 8 years hands on development experience.

C# / .Net experience essential.

Strong theoretical programming grounding required.

Microsoft SQL Server experience.

Team leadership experience.

Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns.

Experience in the following would be beneficial: Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI). Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC). Entity Framework. Git Source Control. Agile & Test-Driven Development experience. Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience. Scrum master certification or experience running scrum team. Financial industry exposure.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

