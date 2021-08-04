Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer – Johannesburg – R650K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join SA’s leading product shop based in Sandton Central who are on the hunt for an Intelligent Intermediate Full stack C# Developer. This environment is tech-driven with a high learning culture. You can expect a combination of analytical and complex problem-solving which will leave you feeling satisfied and ready to tackle the next day.

This business has a global footprint & the role at hand is sitting in their Fintech space. You will build products for SA’s major banks (a commercial investment platform, + a smart workflow system) as well as a green investment platform for a European company!

How to land the job?

You have 3-5 years of commercial experience in C# development

They are currently using C# .Net Core 3.1 using EF Core 3.1 with an cc web app – You have the know how here!

You are comfortable with scrum-like process; Azure DevOps for CI/CD, Git for source control

By nature, you are a go-getter, constantly upskilling yourself, you enjoy tackling hackathons/competitions/ Online courses etc, & you keep up to date with tech trends

Qualifications:

A degree in computer science/IT & a C-symbol for HG mathematics in Matric

Desired Skills:

C#

C# .Net Core 3.1

Angular 9

Azure DevOps for CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

