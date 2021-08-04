.NET Developer

Excellent programming abilities to work in a small team, across platforms using the .Net Framework to identify, design and develop / maintain the right solutions for the business.

Do you have 2 or more years development experience with strong C# / VB.Net / .Net working experience – Commencement ASAP (Permanent Position)

The Position: The pay range on offer is R30 000.00 to R35 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month for a permanent position based in Claremont, Cape Town.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable .Net Development experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

South African with a valid South African ID

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license

Completed Matric

Full Qualification completed in Software Development or similar

2+ years experience with C# / VB.Net / SQL / .Net Core / Entity Framework

Experience with MVC Frameworks (Angular / React / [URL Removed]

Experience with Database concepts and design

Working experience with MySQL & Workbench – highly advantageous

Responsibilities:

Support of existing development code base including patches and enhancements

Documenting current code base including ensuring proper code management and version control

Developing new solutions based on Business requirements

Understand Business processors and align these requirements within a development environment

Assisting senior developers with any overflow workload

Implementing development best practices

Ensuring that code development aligns to the IT infrastructure roadmap including cloud development

Investigate current development trends and proposing potential new practices to the team

Fulfill a Database Administrative role including database support, analytics and reporting

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

