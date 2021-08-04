PHP Architect

You will closely work with their Lead Architect and CTO, and will report to our Development Manager.
Core Competencies:
? Design, develop and execute software systems and applications to address business needs.
? Define all aspects of software and app development, from coding standards to workflow
and appropriate technology.
? Identify areas where processes and system architecture can be improved.
? Provide architectural blueprints and technical leadership to the IT team.
? Evaluate and recommend tools, technologies and processes to ensure the highest quality
product platform.
? Work closely with the product team to translate business ideas into technical solutions.
? Keep up to date with technology trends in the industry.
? Contribute towards creating documentation that enhances organisational understanding
and keeps track of decision making.
? Do code reviews for selected complex stories
? Do hands-on coding in PHP, Laravel, Lumen or MariaDB when the need is there
? Do architectural reviews to ensure developers interpreted and followed your specifications
correctly.
Requirements
? Minimum of 7 years experience in Development
? Relevant bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualifications in computer science, engineering or related area is a
plus
? Broad understanding of coding, programming languages and frameworks, especially PHP, Laravel, Lumen
and MariaDB
? Good understanding of Microservices and Web API integration
? Extensive knowledge of the software development process and corresponding technologies
? Excellent understanding of design patterns and architectural styles
? Experience designing and implementing software applications, both backend and frontend
? Experience working on large-scale software projects, E-commerce platform building experience is a plus
? Project management or Scrum experience
? Active participation in the open source community is strongly encouraged
? Genuine interest and passion for technology
? Must be dynamic and a self-starter, able to work independently or as part of a team
? Be able to lead and support your team
? Be self-motivated and have high energy levels
? Have strong communications skills and be able to use initiative in problem-solving
? Be an analytical thinker with a keen eye for detail
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- Web API