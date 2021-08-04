PHP Architect

You will closely work with their Lead Architect and CTO, and will report to our Development Manager.

Core Competencies:

? Design, develop and execute software systems and applications to address business needs.

? Define all aspects of software and app development, from coding standards to workflow

and appropriate technology.

? Identify areas where processes and system architecture can be improved.

? Provide architectural blueprints and technical leadership to the IT team.

? Evaluate and recommend tools, technologies and processes to ensure the highest quality

product platform.

? Work closely with the product team to translate business ideas into technical solutions.

? Keep up to date with technology trends in the industry.

? Contribute towards creating documentation that enhances organisational understanding

and keeps track of decision making.

? Do code reviews for selected complex stories

? Do hands-on coding in PHP, Laravel, Lumen or MariaDB when the need is there

? Do architectural reviews to ensure developers interpreted and followed your specifications

correctly.

Requirements

? Minimum of 7 years experience in Development

? Relevant bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualifications in computer science, engineering or related area is a

plus

? Broad understanding of coding, programming languages and frameworks, especially PHP, Laravel, Lumen

and MariaDB

? Good understanding of Microservices and Web API integration

? Extensive knowledge of the software development process and corresponding technologies

? Excellent understanding of design patterns and architectural styles

? Experience designing and implementing software applications, both backend and frontend

? Experience working on large-scale software projects, E-commerce platform building experience is a plus

? Project management or Scrum experience

? Active participation in the open source community is strongly encouraged

? Genuine interest and passion for technology

? Must be dynamic and a self-starter, able to work independently or as part of a team

? Be able to lead and support your team

? Be self-motivated and have high energy levels

? Have strong communications skills and be able to use initiative in problem-solving

? Be an analytical thinker with a keen eye for detail

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

Web API

Learn more/Apply for this position