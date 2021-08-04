Project Manager IT

POSITION: Project Manager #PMEL
LOCATION: East London
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, dependant on experience
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE:
Manage and mentor a team of developers, business analysts, project managers, and support resources. Manage technical teams in designing and delivering complex B2B, mobile, and web solutions for customers. Accountable for managing customer expectations and overall quality of solutions delivered. Ensure robust technical design and uptime of applicable platforms and overall architecture. Management of service providers and vendors for the delivery of technologies and services. Management of external and internal customers to understand the business strategy and roadmaps
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric & a relevant Project management certification
- Certifications: PMBOK / Prince2 / Agile or relevant certification/ CAPM
- 4 Years’ experience in a similar role
- SQL, Oracle, .Net, ITIL
- Software Development Life Cycle
- Mobile First Methodologies
- Strong understanding of data analysis
- Sound knowledge of development, project management and business process methodologies
- A firm sense of accountability, ownership for the project lifecycle
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manage and maintain productive relationships with external and internal customers and ensure regular engagement to understand their roadmap and strategy and how it affects the Enterprise Cloud division
- Manage and maintain productive relationships with suppliers and ensure regular engagement to measure optimal service delivery from suppliers
- Performance management of the Electronic Commerce team members – ensure relevant performance dialogues and development plans for individuals
- Develop and maintain governance processes (project management, change management, deployment, development standards, etc.) to be followed by the Electronic Commerce team in the execution of their duties.
- Compile and maintain documentation, guidelines, policies and procedures applicable to the platforms and systems supported within the Electronic commerce division
- Perform capacity and strategy planning for the Electronic Commerce division and develop a roadmap for upgrades and enhancements as required
- Provide monthly feedback/reporting to the relevant stakeholders on revenue, capacity and project statuses
- Ensure the relevant monitoring and processes are in place to achieve the required SLA uptime on platforms supported within the Electronic Commerce Division
- Interface and engage contractors and other divisions at the client to overcome/solve incidents and problems affecting the platforms supported within the Electronic Commerce division.
- Electronic Commerce Platform Design and Planning
- Manage Electronic Commerce developers, project managers and support team members
- High engagement with key stakeholders including suppliers and customers
- Performance management and reviews of team members in the Electronic Commerce division
- Manage the progress of projects and initiatives and provide regular status updates
- Monthly and Adhoc reporting on capacity forecasts, status updates and revenue analysis Provide support to Enterprise Business Unit Sales, Product and Supply Contract Management teams for procurement of infrastructure and development/implementation of services
- Development of cost-effective, architectural guidelines and roadmaps for new technologies and customer solutions
- Engage with internal and external customers to understand their requirements and propose a fit for purpose solution
- High-level technical support for relevant technical teams and principals
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #PMEL as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
