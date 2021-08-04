Project Manager IT

POSITION: Project Manager #PMEL

LOCATION: East London

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related, dependant on experience

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

Manage and mentor a team of developers, business analysts, project managers, and support resources. Manage technical teams in designing and delivering complex B2B, mobile, and web solutions for customers. Accountable for managing customer expectations and overall quality of solutions delivered. Ensure robust technical design and uptime of applicable platforms and overall architecture. Management of service providers and vendors for the delivery of technologies and services. Management of external and internal customers to understand the business strategy and roadmaps

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric & a relevant Project management certification

Certifications: PMBOK / Prince2 / Agile or relevant certification/ CAPM

4 Years’ experience in a similar role

SQL, Oracle, .Net, ITIL

Software Development Life Cycle

Mobile First Methodologies

Strong understanding of data analysis

Sound knowledge of development, project management and business process methodologies

A firm sense of accountability, ownership for the project lifecycle

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage and maintain productive relationships with external and internal customers and ensure regular engagement to understand their roadmap and strategy and how it affects the Enterprise Cloud division

Manage and maintain productive relationships with suppliers and ensure regular engagement to measure optimal service delivery from suppliers

Performance management of the Electronic Commerce team members – ensure relevant performance dialogues and development plans for individuals

Develop and maintain governance processes (project management, change management, deployment, development standards, etc.) to be followed by the Electronic Commerce team in the execution of their duties.

Compile and maintain documentation, guidelines, policies and procedures applicable to the platforms and systems supported within the Electronic commerce division

Perform capacity and strategy planning for the Electronic Commerce division and develop a roadmap for upgrades and enhancements as required

Provide monthly feedback/reporting to the relevant stakeholders on revenue, capacity and project statuses

Ensure the relevant monitoring and processes are in place to achieve the required SLA uptime on platforms supported within the Electronic Commerce Division

Interface and engage contractors and other divisions at the client to overcome/solve incidents and problems affecting the platforms supported within the Electronic Commerce division.

Electronic Commerce Platform Design and Planning

Manage Electronic Commerce developers, project managers and support team members

High engagement with key stakeholders including suppliers and customers

Performance management and reviews of team members in the Electronic Commerce division

Manage the progress of projects and initiatives and provide regular status updates

Monthly and Adhoc reporting on capacity forecasts, status updates and revenue analysis Provide support to Enterprise Business Unit Sales, Product and Supply Contract Management teams for procurement of infrastructure and development/implementation of services

Development of cost-effective, architectural guidelines and roadmaps for new technologies and customer solutions

Engage with internal and external customers to understand their requirements and propose a fit for purpose solution

High-level technical support for relevant technical teams and principals

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #PMEL as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

PMBOK / Prince2 / Agile or relevant certification/ CAPM

SQL

Oracle

.Net

ITIL

Software Development Life Cycle

Data Analysis

PMP

Project management principles

Prince2 Practitioner

Project Management Agile

Project Management Methods

Management methodology

Managing Project Budgets

Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Certificate

Project Management Institute

Learn more/Apply for this position