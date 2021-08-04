RPG Developer

Role Purpose:

Design, develop, implement, and support technological solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with specification.

Experience and Qualifications:

Diploma: Information Technology

Minimum 3 years RPG Development/ ILE experience

RPG 7

RDI

Embedded SQL

Responsibilities and work output:

Internal Collaboration: Effective and consistent service delivery, teamwork, communication, and customer satisfaction.

Quality Assurance: technical solution: Follow standards & best practices of IT team, maintains a high-quality standard in the work being delivered, maintainability of code, quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design and architecture.

Quality Assurance – testing: Conduct necessary developer testing (Stress, Integration and Unit), pass basic test scenarios and functionality sanity checks, take responsibility for acquiring developer test data, list all impacted areas and database impact to Jiras for regression testing, complies with all business requirements and does the tester reopen the fixed defect multiple times for the same problem.

Testing: Perform relevant developer testing, update basic test cases with additional impact information and database impact, conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit) and take responsibility for acquiring developer test data.

Software Development Efficiency – Business Requirements: Take accountability for understanding business requirements by asking questions, clarifying requirements, research appropriate solutions/answers, providing an analysis and recommendations to meet requirements, insight into business requirements – demonstrates an understanding toward why these requirements should be implemented and identify, understand and communicate critical dependencies, integration and impact (Internal and external) of requirements.

Planning: Define scope and main pieces of work/tasks (must be logged in Jira), estimate duration of IT solution based on business requirements (update Jira), provide honest feedback on the progress of tasks irrespective of challenges and update Jira status when done.

Software development and implementation: Takes full accountability to deliver work/task within agreed time period, Develop, enhance and maintain applications for the internal and external clients base on specifications received, write code or parameters to provide software components according to technical specifications, amend any defects within the solution, take responsibility for ensuring successful integration with internal and external systems, migrate applications into applicable environments, conduct implementation checks and testing and post implementation monitoring, complete and maintain relevant technical documentation.

Risk / Opportunity identification related to Expenses and Revenue/ Innovate: Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate accordingly, minimise the company’s loss by controlling excessive wastage, contain costs within budget parameters, suggestions increased productivity/SDLC/Quality, suggested improvements/Provided solutions ; not just technical, come forth with ideas on how to marry business and technical.

Performance and Development: Manage own performance and development.

Treating Customers Fairly: Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.

Competencies:

Deciding & Initiating Action

Adhering to Principles & Values

Applying Expertise & Technology

Analysing; Learning & Researching

Creating & Innovating

Planning & Organising

Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting & Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures & Setbacks

Achieving Personal Work Goals & Objectives

