An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP PM Consultant to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
- Minimum of 5 years design experience in SAP PM
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Understand given plant maintenance business processes and map them to NON-STARD SAP systems
- Adapt existent technical SAP STARD PM system designs to NON-STARD SAP R3 systems
- Document developed concepts
- Make sure all business processes interact properly within the technical SAP system design
- Align solutions with SAP platform team in the corresponding plant (at first: Rosslyn)
- Refine system design with developers and derive necessary implementation stories
- Take care of SAP transport management for changes made
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Profound design knowledge with SAP PM
- Understanding of business processes
- Experience with SAP Solution Manager
- AGILE software development knowledge
- SAP PM
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- SAP PM
- AGILE
- SAP SOLUTION MANAGER
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years