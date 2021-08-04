An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior AEM Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- 8+ Years (4+ years of AEM development experience, plus 4+ years of other development experience such as Java, Angular, ReactJS, or other development technologies)
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- AEM development as part of a DevOps team or Analytics Feature team.
Collaborate with BMW Central IT solutions Web Cloud Platform (WCP) and Web Content Management Platform (WCMP) (based on Adobe Experience Manager).
Integrate Adobe Analytics with AEM sites.
- Develop analytics reports.
- Design and implement AEM components.
- Design and implement Sling Servlets.
- Design and implement Sling Models.
- Resolve identified bugs.
- Where warranted, improve on existing code.
- Manage CI/CD pipelines.
- Deployment to various environments, including TEST, UAT, PREPROD, PRODUCTION and other release activities.
- Production support.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, and Product Owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Preparation of user and operation manuals.
- User training.
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Adobe Experience Manager Development (experience should include being a member of a project team tasked with implementing and delivering AEM project(s))
- Adobe Analytics
- Adobe Launch
- Adobe DTM
- Java Servlet
- OSGI
- Apache Sling
- Java Content Repository
- HTL/Sightly
- AEM Dispatcher
- Apache Maven
- Git, Bitbucket
- JavaScript
- CSS
- Agile development methodology
- Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
- Jenkins
Beneficial skills:
- Adobe Target
- Angular or ReactJS or Handlebars (any front-end templating framework or library)
- SASS
- SCSS
- Linux (CentOS or Ubuntu server)
- Adobe Mobile SDK’s
- Adobe Audience Manager
- Adobe Campaign
- Java 8+
- JEE 7
- AWS and / or other cloud technologies
- Code quality with Sonar
- Nexus
