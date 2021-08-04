Senior AEM Developer

Aug 4, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior AEM Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • 8+ Years (4+ years of AEM development experience, plus 4+ years of other development experience such as Java, Angular, ReactJS, or other development technologies)

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • AEM development as part of a DevOps team or Analytics Feature team.

  • Collaborate with BMW Central IT solutions Web Cloud Platform (WCP) and Web Content Management Platform (WCMP) (based on Adobe Experience Manager).

  • Integrate Adobe Analytics with AEM sites.

  • Develop analytics reports.
  • Design and implement AEM components.
  • Design and implement Sling Servlets.
  • Design and implement Sling Models.
  • Resolve identified bugs.
  • Where warranted, improve on existing code.
  • Manage CI/CD pipelines.
  • Deployment to various environments, including TEST, UAT, PREPROD, PRODUCTION and other release activities.
  • Production support.
  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, and Product Owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
  • Preparation of user and operation manuals.
  • User training.

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Adobe Experience Manager Development (experience should include being a member of a project team tasked with implementing and delivering AEM project(s))
  • Adobe Analytics
  • Adobe Launch
  • Adobe DTM
  • Java Servlet
  • OSGI
  • Apache Sling
  • Java Content Repository
  • HTL/Sightly
  • AEM Dispatcher
  • Apache Maven
  • Git, Bitbucket
  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • Agile development methodology
  • Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
  • Jenkins

Beneficial skills:

  • Adobe Target
  • Angular or ReactJS or Handlebars (any front-end templating framework or library)
  • SASS
  • SCSS
  • Linux (CentOS or Ubuntu server)
  • Adobe Mobile SDK’s
  • Adobe Audience Manager
  • Adobe Campaign
  • Java 8+
  • JEE 7
  • AWS and / or other cloud technologies
  • Code quality with Sonar
  • Nexus

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • Adobe
  • Java Servlet
  • OSGI
  • Apache Sling
  • Javascript
  • CSS
  • GIT
  • Jenkins

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position