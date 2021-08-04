Senior Automation Tester

We are looking for Senior level Automation Tester with Selenium, C# and Azure DevOps experience who can build Automation Frameworks and put best practices in place. We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town or willing to relocate (we are open to a discussion for someone outside of Cape Town). If this is a position right up your alley, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Senior

Location: Ideally Cape Town (open to discuss remote work)

Contract position

Automation testing experience with Selenium and C#

Azure DevOps experience

Must be able to build automation frameworks

Someone who can put best practices in place for Automation Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position