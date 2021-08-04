Senior Security Engineer

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Senior Cloud Security Engineer to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.
The ideal candidate should have the following experience:
- At least 5 years of experience in cyber security.
- At least 3 years of experience and hands-on expertise in cloud security.
- Practical knowledge of public cloud offerings such as AWS, Azure and GCP.
- Practical knowledge of services related to cloud computing, network, storage, content delivery, administration and security, deployment and management, automation technologies.
- Robust microservices programming (AWS Lambda, Docker, etc.)
- Good understanding and exposure to cloud standards, architecture and models.
- Experience with PKI, SSL, SSH etc
- Hands on knowledge of automation and DevSecOps skills.
- Good understanding of software development principles, including design patterns, code structure, programming languages, continuous integration, continuous deployment, and deployment orchestration.
- Experience with open-source software security.
- Experience with network protocols and deep packet inspection.
- Knowledge of microservices, Kubernetes, docker etc.
Skills Required:
- Required Skills: strong technical skills, including experience with Linux and Windows operating systems, scripting languages, and cloud provider ecosystems like Amazon AWS, GCP and Azure.
- Excellent attention to detail, as they must constantly monitor systems to ensure there are no external threats.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills will be essential when interacting with team members.
- Strong problem-solving skills in order to swiftly and deal with threats or flaws in cloud environments.
- Skilled in discussing complex security issues in understandable business terms.
- Detailed knowledge of system security vulnerabilities and remediation techniques.
- Ability to recommend solutions based on use cases and business requirements.
- Stay- Abreast with emerging technologies and threats and ability to proactively assess and evaluate the adoption thereof in the organization.
For more information, apply now!
