Enterprise Architect – 6 Aug 2021 at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Aug 5, 2021

Applications are invited for the position of Enterprise Architect (Grade 7) successful applicants will be reporting to the Senior Manager: IT Planning and Governance.

Major Activities

  • Develop and manage the creation or evolution of the EA (Business, Data, Applications, Technology) program / function
  • Promote the business value of the EA program/function and its process, and the results of the EA programme to business and IT management/executives.
  • Develop the implementation plan for the EA based on business strategy and requirements.
  • Seek opportunities to highlight how digital business initiatives will potentially impact enterprises economic architecture and metrics.
  • Communicate and drive the adoption of the resource management strategies, principles, and agreed resource plan and EA strategies.
  • Manage EA requirements and support business and IT with advice and expertise on architectural principles, models and building blocks.
  • Define EA strategy and roadmap.
  • Ensure business value of EA as an enabler of EA strategy formulation, execution, and as support for technology innovation, which drives the organisations targeted IT and business outcomes.
  • Establish a common architecture consisting of business process, information, data, application and technology architecture layers.
  • Scan the external environment for major disruptive technology and nontechnology trends (trendspotting) that affect IT and the business.
  • Improve alignment, increase agility, improve quality of information and generate potential cost savings through architecture initiatives
  • Provide practical advice and best practices to overcome Business challenges and successfully deliver the expected business outcomes.
  • Contextualize the technology trends based on PESTEL analysis and other nontechnology trends.
  • Determine the potential impact on the enterprises business architecture and direction.
  • Construct technology-enabled operating models and provide viable options and visibility into execution issues.
  • Manage portfolio of EA services and ensure alignment with strategic objectives and solution development.
  • Develop the resource plan and EA strategies for delivering value and mitigating risk.
  • Monitor IT related sourcing strategies, EA strategies, and IT-related capabilities and resources to ensure that current and future needs and objectives of the enterprise can be met.
  • Advise, guide and support the IT and business on EA matters.
  • Identify required actions for solution acquisition or development based on the EA, taking into account scope and/or time and/or budget limitations.
  • Review of technical specification to ensure compliance EA standards.
  • Manage the ITs economic and financial levers that are susceptible to digital transformation, to effectively support and guide technology investment decisions.
  • Create key models and practices that describe the baseline and target architectures, in line with the enterprise and IT strategy.
  • Define requirements for taxonomy, standards, guidelines, procedures, templates and tools, and provide a linkage for these components.
  • Define principles for the management and control of the EA.
  • Define current and future state business models to practically apply new and emerging technologies.
  • Identify gaps between current and target state and describe the high-level changes in the EA (business, information, data, applications and technology domains).
  • Ensure risk, costs, benefits and technical conformance EA standards
  • Detail potential competitive threats from digital enterprises that are generally considered outside of your traditional realm of competition.
  • Guide and advise stakeholders about disruptive technologies and trends.
  • Determine the relationship between people, processes, information, and technology, and to the external environment.
  • Work with business peers to develop the present business capability models and roadmaps to facilitate discussion and decision making with stakeholders across the enterprise on EA matters.
  • Define the business future and current IT environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement and driving the business forward.
  • Provide an expert opinion and advise on EA-related matters and decisions.
  • Align the IT-related models with EA models.

Minimum Qualifications

  • Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent

  • TOGAF Certification or related Enterprise Architecture Certification

  • Minimum Experience

  • Five (5) or more years of experience in any of the following disciplines: enterprise, solution, technical, information or integration architecture

  • Five (5) or more years of business experience in strategic and operations planning and/or business analysis.

