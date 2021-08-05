Junior Developer

Primary responsibilities –

We are looking for an entry-level developer who is excited about learning new technologies and programming languages. Leverage and expand upon existing knowledge and skills to deliver significant contributions to ERP development projects using Microsoft Dynamics AX, SQL and .NET related technologies. As a developer, this role will require working with various Business analysts and Functional consultants to deliver new capabilities. Operating with oversight from senior development team members, developers are expected to execute against given functional designs, demonstrating clear ownership of their assigned tasks, delivering code/functionality efficiently and while always maintaining high quality standards.

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Sciences or related field.

B.Sc(IT), B.Com(IT), B.Eng(Computer Engineering)

Requirements –

Responsible for the development of modifications or extensions to the standard Microsoft Dynamics applications.

Responsible for coding, unit testing, deployment and creating supporting documentation for Microsoft Dynamics based Solutions.

Gains understanding of customer’s needs and collaborates with consultants to complete develop new requirements. Provides technical input in creating functional specifications when customizations or extensions to Microsoft Dynamics solutions are needed.

Implements reports per requirements documents and standards.

May be tasked with additional development tasks such as: developing data migration procedures to integrate Microsoft Dynamics Solutions to legacy systems; creating services to be called from Microsoft BizTalk Server for system integrations.

Provides work estimates that permit prioritization and assignments to be made.

Has awareness of the prescribed Microsoft implementation methodology. Understands how the development and related testing activities fit into the overall customer engagement lifecycle.

Basic knowledge of Microsoft office tools.

Key Outputs –

generic:

Adherence to risk and compliance standards

Completion of timesheets

Approval against project codes (time and expenses)

Technical:

Demonstrated ability to apply Microsoft development techniques effectively

Demonstrated ability to apply Microsoft development Best Practices

Ability to plan and carry out unit testing

Delivering quality

Apply Microsoft Integration techniques effectively

Developing Dynamics AX solutions using X++

Familiar with Microsoft .NET technology, Microsoft Visual Studio development systems as well as Microsoft Dynamics development environments

Agile:

Provide input to the prioritisation of development tasks

Supply estimates for development tasks

Attend Sprint Planning Meetings

Contribute positively to development efforts with the Sprint Cycle

Soft:

Ability to think abstractly

Ability to work within teams against deadlines

Ability to communicate well within team and with a customer focus

Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting abilities

Ability to work independently

Ability to prioritise

Desired Skills:

Program Code

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

