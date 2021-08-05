Junior Developer at Resilience Personnel

Aug 5, 2021

Requirements:

  • Diploma & or higher in Computer Science or similar
  • NET MVC C# ASP.NET Core
  • MSSQL, MySQL
  • MS Access Angular GIT
  • GitHub Node VB6 development on Legacy Program
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • Minimum 2 years relevant working experience
  • Must Reside in Cape Town
  • Must have own vehicle and license
  • Clear Criminal Record

Desired Skills:

  • Visual Studio
  • IT
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • C#
  • NET MVC
  • ASP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

