PHP Technical Lead at Parvana

PHP Technical Lead (Parvana)

About the Client:

Our client is a well established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover which is indicative of how well they are treated.

Responsibilities:

Technically lead the PHP Team

Facilitating and coordinating the delivery of technical solutions.

Designing the solution and working with stakeholders to resolve issues.

Supporting the development of a sustainable technical architecture.

Providing architectural guidelines.

Analysing and refining requirements.

Providing accurate and practical end to end designs.

Elicit technical requirements in client meetings.

Providing technical alternative conceptual designs or high level designs.

Developing technical competence and customer environmental awareness.

Devising and delivering training / introduction programmes.

Escalating potential service issues.

Assisting with technical specifications when required.

Understanding Unit testing and quality assurance of delivered code.

Ability to support a variety of PHP products and solutions.

Willing to work extra time and do standby if and when needed.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification and or relevant certifications.

Skills / Experience:

5+ years experience with PHP, MySQL/MariaDB and Linux essential.

5+ years experience with JavaScript, Bootstrap, HTML and CSS.

Version control systems – SVN/ GIT.

Mustache framework experience is beneficial.

Additional PHP framework knowledge could be advantageous, but is not essential;

Use of bug tracking systems.

Proven experience of meeting deadlines, delivering quality code and sound solutions.

Knowledge and experience with Scrum and Kanban.

May require to travel to & work at client sites on an ad hoc basis. (Pandemic Dependent).

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position